Gamma scalping
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Gamma scalping robot, which is based on the "Gamma scalping" trading strategy. This is an innovative progressive scalping trading system based on price volatility gamma rhythms. The robot determines the rhythms of a sharp price movement, compares their parameters with the parameters of market analysis indicators, and if the results are positive, the robot opens a deal. Gamma scalping, unlike scalping using standard indicators, is less sensitive to erroneous signals from standard market analysis indicators. This type of analysis allows you to effectively analyze the price movement even on such small periods as 1 minute. Therefore, this trading strategy is most effectively suited for intraday trading.
Advantages of the Gamma scalping robot:
- trades on a period of 1 minute
- real robot scalper
- works on XAUUSD
- minimum balance for trading from $500
- the robot analyzes the market using the Gamma Rhythms of Market Volatility strategy, which allows you to more accurately determine the overbought / oversold points of the market and enter the market as efficiently as possible.
- average drawdown up to 12%
- Profit factor on average 8
- each trade is accompanied by a StopLoss
- can trade with a fixed lot or with a dynamic
Recommendations for trading with the Gamma scalping robot:
- we recommend using a VPS server
- period 1 minute
- currency pairs XAUUSD
- can trade simultaneously on several currency pairs
- minimum deposit 500$
Gamma scalping robot settings:
- period - the period of the RSI indicator, which is used as a signal indicator to determine market entry points.
- max_rs - at what maximum value of the rsi indicator the robot will open a pending trade.
- timeout - after how many milliseconds the pending order will be closed. The minimum value is specified. The order will not be deleted until the minimum time specified in this parameter has passed since the moment it was placed.
- delete_order_step - what is the minimum distance the price should move from the price of a pending order, after which it will be possible to delete a pending order.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop is specified in points.
- StopLoss - stop loss is specified in points.
- lots - fixed lot size.
- Magic - a magical unique number for each robot.