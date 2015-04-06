Gamma scalping robot, which is based on the "Gamma scalping" trading strategy. This is an innovative progressive scalping trading system based on price volatility gamma rhythms. The robot determines the rhythms of a sharp price movement, compares their parameters with the parameters of market analysis indicators, and if the results are positive, the robot opens a deal. Gamma scalping, unlike scalping using standard indicators, is less sensitive to erroneous signals from standard market analysis indicators. This type of analysis allows you to effectively analyze the price movement even on such small periods as 1 minute. Therefore, this trading strategy is most effectively suited for intraday trading.





Advantages of the Gamma scalping robot:

trades on a period of 1 minute

real robot scalper

works on XAUUSD

minimum balance for trading from $500

the robot analyzes the market using the Gamma Rhythms of Market Volatility strategy, which allows you to more accurately determine the overbought / oversold points of the market and enter the market as efficiently as possible.

average drawdown up to 12%

Profit factor on average 8

each trade is accompanied by a StopLoss

can trade with a fixed lot or with a dynamic

Recommendations for trading with the Gamma scalping robot:

we recommend using a VPS server

period 1 minute

currency pairs XAUUSD

can trade simultaneously on several currency pairs

minimum deposit 500$

Gamma scalping robot settings: