RS Volatility Expert Advisor (RSV EA) MT4



The RSV EA is an EA that generates orders based on the signals of the RS Volatility MTF indicator.



The RSV EA trades the first order and builds a grid once the filter conditions are met.



The RSV EA displays the profits of individual trades or sequences directly on the chart.



General conditions for trading with the RS Volatility EA



Minimum account size: 3000 e.g. USD for trading 3-5 pairs with the lowest starting lot of 0.01



Leverage 1:500



Not suitable for netting accounts and ESMA leverage restrictions.



Raw spread accounts and low latency VPS are recommended.



RSV EA works on accounts from various brokers.





For all interested traders there is a channel and support group on Telegram.



Everyone is welcome, even those who have not yet purchased the RS Volatility Expert Advisor.



There you will find user manuals and installation instructions and everything else you need for trading.





Please only use original tick data for the tests in the strategy tester and not interpolated tick data from the broker.



We also recommend only using the RSV EA setups provided by us on Telegram.





You can find the live signal here.


