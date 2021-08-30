modification of the Rsi ma indicator. Added a filter-the trend indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). You can also now set the character code (from the Wingdings font) for the arrows and the offset of the arrows.





The 'Rsi ma' indicator draws two indicator buffers using the DRAW_ARROW drawing style. The 'Oversold' buffer is drawn when the indicator LEAVES the oversold zone and the iMA is under the price, and the 'Overbought' buffer is drawn when the indicator LEAVES the overbought zone and the iMA is above the price. The zones are set by the parameters 'RSI: Value Level Down' and 'RSI: Value Level Up'.