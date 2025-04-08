The Direction1 Surefire Hedging strategy

Direction 1 (Sale off 45 %) By Independent Trading Expert advisor

This EA has a strong focus on portfolio security and continuous monetization. Both the up and down of the market and most importantly, This EA has the order correction system makes it possible to take profits even in the wrong direction. Margin should be maintained enough for the next order. Cut loss should be set at risk acceptable and back test until satisfactory results.

1. Choose symbols with low spreads.

2. Set TP to suit volatility.

3. Avoid trading sideways.

4. Cut loss should be set at risk acceptable.

5. initail deposit 1000 - 3000 USD , Leverage 1:100 , 1:200

6. Focus on H1,H4,D

7. You can customize the products as you like, such as Cut Loss, Distance after Close order for the Next Order, Trailling Stop.

8. For backtest plese set this parameter Set "Use information window = False" , Set "Use Trace Color = False" for speed of testing







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The "Sure-Fire" Hedging Strategy

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