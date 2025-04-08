Interstellars

Expert Interstellar works with the price levels that. Based on stronger levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Topping up the series is carried out at weaker levels, but those that are more often recorded. The maximum refill is 8 orders in a series in one direction. To align profits and losses, a take profit correction algorithm has been created. The texprofit which is set in the settings is applied if there are already all 8 orders in the series. If there are fewer orders, then the take profit is proportionally increased. This system is designed to balance the profit / loss from critical losses. Also, as a result of such a system, one set is rarely closed, and more often the series is closed by a half. Thus, the bot balances losses and profits in the system with a series of transactions and a fairly reliable system is obtained.

It is recommended to optimize for 1-7 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. The setting for optimization is in the first discussion post, you can optimize for different currencies.

Bot parameters
  • Type Filling - order execution policy (select for your broker).
  • Magic is a magic number.
  • Work TF - the timeframe on which the bot is running.
  • BackBars, BackBackBars - set the setting for the thread level search algorithm.
  • BackBarsT, BackBackBarsT - specify the setting for the top-up level search algorithm.
  • Start Volume - lot size for entering the market.
  • On Risk - calculate the lot from the deposit.
  • Grid Step - Minimum indent for a neighboring order in a series.
  • Limit Trades - Limits on the number of transactions.
  • Stop Loss - stop loss.
  • Take Profit - take profit.
  • Trailing Start - the beginning of the trailing stop.
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop pulling.
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Trend Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on the usual RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. Immediately notice
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Platoon is an indicator designed to be able to detect a bottom or top similar to the Fractals indicator, but of course a different algorithm is used. In other words, you should not enter into a buy deal if the fractal is below. And you should not enter into a sell deal if the fractal is higher. The indicator only denotes fractals on the chart without performing any additional calculations, therefore, theoretically, any trader can find these patterns by himself. But what is a fractal, how exact
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Tatiana Savkevych
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Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair. List of all settings: Magic - Magic number. StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market. OnRisk - Activates Money Management. PercentRisk - A
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