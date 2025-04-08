Interstellars

Expert Interstellar works with the price levels that. Based on stronger levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Topping up the series is carried out at weaker levels, but those that are more often recorded. The maximum refill is 8 orders in a series in one direction. To align profits and losses, a take profit correction algorithm has been created. The texprofit which is set in the settings is applied if there are already all 8 orders in the series. If there are fewer orders, then the take profit is proportionally increased. This system is designed to balance the profit / loss from critical losses. Also, as a result of such a system, one set is rarely closed, and more often the series is closed by a half. Thus, the bot balances losses and profits in the system with a series of transactions and a fairly reliable system is obtained.





It is recommended to optimize for 1-7 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. The setting for optimization is in the first discussion post, you can optimize for different currencies.





Bot parameters