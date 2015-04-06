Alima

ALIMA Intelligent Arbitrage is a trading algorithm based on linear regression of returns.

This EA is perfect for trading proprietary firms accounts (prop firms). Can win the5ers, Lux Trading Firm and FTMO challenges in less than a month.
You can also use it on personnal accounts with at least 200 usd deposit.

- High sharpe ratio : 2.7
- Low drawdown 
- No grid
- No martingale 

Works on Forex pairs only.

Tested with Major pairs 

EUR/USD, USD/JPY,  GBP/USD, and USD/CHF





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ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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