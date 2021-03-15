The Trend Display
- Indicators
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 March 2021
- Activations: 20
The Trend Display is a nice additional Tool to identify the current trend of the pair you want to trade.
It shows you the direction of the trend in the separate charts.
That way you have a nice overview of the direction in one chart.
You do not need to swap between each time frame to identify the trend.
I wish everyone the most possible success when trading FX.
Thank you for using that Indicator.