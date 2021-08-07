Legends by MudFx

EA Type : Martingale

Multiplier : Hard multiplier but with lot size limitation

Main Features of this EA:

1) Scalp and Swing EA. EA Keep last order for swing.

2) Last order will be set SL Positive or I called it BEP (Breakeven Position)

3) EA can floating on profit 90% most of the time.

4) Target per month : 10 to 30% is Achievable

5) Comes with Smart Safety - to avoid account from Marginal Call too fast when market in trending.

6) Lot Size Management - EA Open order base on lot sizing and risk.

7) Circuit Breaker - When market trending, EA can activated Scalping Mode to exit market as soon as possible.





Advance Setup: There are custom setup that will be shared to users for better risk reward. This setup comes with Stop Loss to avoid Marginal Call. There are strategy running multiple pair and each pair are Optimize to their own best setting. This can help account to have low Drawdown and not easily hit Stop loss.

If market trending (Bad for martingale), this setup will admit losses (at 20%) and avoid from total losses. The strategy is to achieve 20 to 30% profit per month as this can cover the losses if occurred.



