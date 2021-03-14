All In Max Volume.

Buy or Sell as much as you can.

This expert opens positions until you run out of free margin.

Positions are opened in the order of max possible lot size down to the min possible lot size (e.g 1 lot size positions, then 0.1 lot positions, finally 0.01 lot positions).

1. Drag and drop Expert to desired chart

2. Select buy or sell in the input parameter.

3. Expert will execute and exit automatically when done.