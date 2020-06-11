FJC Dema Slope

FJC Dema Slope indicator helps finding and meassuring trend force better than Ema or Dema Alone. You can set levels for filtering low force trends and for detecting exit trade point when the trend force is reducing. Bullish trend shows in green color and Bearish trend in red.

It can be use for manual trading but you can also use it when programming EAs, this is an example of use:

demaSlopeHandle[i]=iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,"::Indicators\\FJC_DEMA_SLOPE.ex5", 500, PRICE_CLOSE, 0.0,1);

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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