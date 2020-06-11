FJC Dema Slope indicator helps finding and meassuring trend force better than Ema or Dema Alone. You can set levels for filtering low force trends and for detecting exit trade point when the trend force is reducing. Bullish trend shows in green color and Bearish trend in red.

It can be use for manual trading but you can also use it when programming EAs, this is an example of use:

demaSlopeHandle[i]=iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,"::Indicators\\FJC_DEMA_SLOPE.ex5", 500, PRICE_CLOSE, 0.0,1);