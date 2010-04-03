Bollinger Bands Bot

The Strategy

this EA uses Bollinger Bands as indicator and Standart Deviation to determine good and safe signals;

it automatically calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss based on Bollinger Bands;

it is also provided with Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Take Profit;

it has a pannel to keep you informed about the EA's activities.

Short Positions Inputs

Lots volume for Short Positions;

Trailing take profit for Short Positions;

Trailing stop loss for Short Positions;

Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).

Long Positions Inputs

Lots volume to trade for Long Positions;

Trailing take profit for Long Positions;

Trailing stop loss for Long Positions;

Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free).

EA Engine Inputs

Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;

Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;

Magic Number;

The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);

The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);

Display EA messages.

Bollinger Bands Indicator's inputs

Applied Price;

Period;

Deviation;

Shift.

Standart Deviation Indicator's inputs

Level Low for Long Positions;

Level High for Long Positions;

Period for Long Positions;

Level Low for Short Positions;

Level High for Short Positions;

Period for Short Positions.

This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2019 and 12/31/2019 and account balance of US$ 1,000.00. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.





