Bollinger Bands Bot

The Strategy

  • this EA uses Bollinger Bands as indicator and Standart Deviation to determine good and safe signals;
  • it automatically calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss based on Bollinger Bands;
  • it is also provided with Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Take Profit;
  • it has a pannel to keep you informed about the EA's activities.

Short Positions Inputs

  • Lots volume for Short Positions;
  • Trailing take profit for Short Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).

Long Positions Inputs

  • Lots volume to trade for Long Positions; 
  • Trailing take profit for Long Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free).

EA Engine Inputs 

  • Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;
  • Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;
  • Magic Number;
  • The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • Display EA messages.

Bollinger Bands Indicator's inputs

  • Applied Price;
  • Period;
  • Deviation;
  • Shift.

Standart Deviation Indicator's inputs

  • Level Low for Long Positions;
  • Level High for Long Positions;
  • Period for Long Positions;                       
  • Level Low for Short Positions; 
  • Level High for Short Positions; 
  • Period for Short Positions.                       

This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2019 and 12/31/2019 and account balance of US$ 1,000.00. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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