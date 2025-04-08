Sentiment Liner

This indicator is the most common indicator we use every day, including our most used strategies, ICT and SMC, Stop loss limits and liquidity limits that occur at the opening and closing hours of exchanges, as well as the volume of exchanges that have been worked on by Fibonacci and zooming in and out, and the most common actions you want to see automatically. Once you learn to analyze all types of trading with this indicator, I am 100% sure that you will not be able to work without this indicat