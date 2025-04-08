Sentiment Liner
- Indicators
- Zoltan Nemet
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
Sentiment Liner This is a steroidised Daily-Weakly-Monthly high-low and open, must have indicator. With this stuff user can determine the average of (daily-weakly-montly) open levels. 4 example: if you in day mode switch the average to 5, you get the 5 day sentiment. In weakly mode turn the average to 4, than you get the 4 weak sentiment,...so on. Naturally one can us as a simple day-week-month high and low indikator. S1: high S2: low Pivot: open, Average: averager