Transformer

Possibilities of using the trading robot designer

Ready-made strategies

Ready-made solutions Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies:

Instant start - no need to waste time on development

Proven algorithms - strategies have been tested on historical data

Reliability - the risk of errors in the code is minimized

Diversity - access to various trading approaches

Creating your own strategies

Development of individual solutions allows you to create a unique trading algorithm that fully aligns with your trading philosophy. The creation process includes:

Algorithm development - defining rules for entering and exiting transactions

Testing - testing the strategy on historical data

Optimization - setting parameters to achieve maximum efficiency

Implementation - launching the strategy in real trading conditions

Advantages of the designer

Intuitive interface - does not require deep knowledge of programming

Flexible customization - the ability to adapt to any trading conditions

Testing - testing the strategy's performance on historical data

Safety - strategies are stored on your computer

Automation - a full cycle of working with strategies in one interface

Practical application

Effective use The strategy designer allows you to:

Automate routine trading operations

Eliminate emotional decisions

React quickly to market signals

Test new trading ideas without risking real losses

Optimize existing strategies for current market conditions

The choice between ready-made solutions and developing your own strategies depends on your experience, knowledge, and trading goals. Beginner traders are advised to start with ready-made solutions, gradually moving on to creating their own strategies as they gain experience.

General description of the advisor control blocks



Setting up the terminal.

Automatic advisor configuration.

Coalition of currency pairs.

Automatic selection of files with settings.

Manager for downloading files from the server.

Loading files into the advisor parameters.

Blocking and deleting obsolete files.

Allocating funds for trading and limiting risk.

Stop loss for each individual pair.

Stop loss on all currency pairs.

Blocking the advisor to prevent a dangerous decrease in the deposit.

Analysis of trading results based on history and blocking in case of danger.

Limiter on the number of currency pairs traded simultaneously.

Control of the number of positions to protect against overload.

Blocking the opening of new series during a drawdown.

Maintaining distance between positions regardless of their identifiers.

Control of trade direction.

Early exit from the market.

Money management.

Maximum allowed spread and slippage.

Setting a market take profit.

The virtual take profit is stored in the advisor's memory.

Setting a market stop loss.

Averaging positions.

Early closure of positions by time.

Trading session time.

Trailing stop.

Order type.

Distance from the price for placing pending orders.

Fractals.

Zigzag.

Early deletion of pending orders by time.

Deleting pending orders according to the following parameters.

Determining the global trend.

Determining price strength and speed.

Trading at opening prices and other basic settings.

Main indicator block.

Speeding up the advisor's work.

Automatic setting of parameter values for optimization.

Automatic optimization.

Forward testing of settings during optimization.

Filter files with settings.

Automatic recording and setting of parameters.

Sending messages.

News filter.

Size and margins of the advisor's information panel.

An auxiliary function for performing visual analysis.

Generating events to be independent of chart ticks.