Transformer
- Experts
- Aleksandr Valutsa
- Version: 3.23
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer
Ready-made strategies
Ready-made solutions Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies:
-
Instant start - no need to waste time on development
-
Proven algorithms - strategies have been tested on historical data
-
Reliability - the risk of errors in the code is minimized
-
Diversity - access to various trading approaches
Creating your own strategies
Development of individual solutions allows you to create a unique trading algorithm that fully aligns with your trading philosophy. The creation process includes:
-
Algorithm development - defining rules for entering and exiting transactions
-
Testing - testing the strategy on historical data
-
Optimization - setting parameters to achieve maximum efficiency
-
Implementation - launching the strategy in real trading conditions
Advantages of the designer
-
Intuitive interface - does not require deep knowledge of programming
-
Flexible customization - the ability to adapt to any trading conditions
-
Testing - testing the strategy's performance on historical data
-
Safety - strategies are stored on your computer
-
Automation - a full cycle of working with strategies in one interface
Practical application
Effective use The strategy designer allows you to:
-
Automate routine trading operations
-
Eliminate emotional decisions
-
React quickly to market signals
-
Test new trading ideas without risking real losses
-
Optimize existing strategies for current market conditions
The choice between ready-made solutions and developing your own strategies depends on your experience, knowledge, and trading goals. Beginner traders are advised to start with ready-made solutions, gradually moving on to creating their own strategies as they gain experience.
General description of the advisor control blocks
- Setting up the terminal.
- Automatic advisor configuration.
- Coalition of currency pairs.
- Automatic selection of files with settings.
- Manager for downloading files from the server.
- Loading files into the advisor parameters.
- Blocking and deleting obsolete files.
- Allocating funds for trading and limiting risk.
- Stop loss for each individual pair.
- Stop loss on all currency pairs.
- Blocking the advisor to prevent a dangerous decrease in the deposit.
- Analysis of trading results based on history and blocking in case of danger.
- Limiter on the number of currency pairs traded simultaneously.
- Control of the number of positions to protect against overload.
- Blocking the opening of new series during a drawdown.
- Maintaining distance between positions regardless of their identifiers.
- Control of trade direction.
- Early exit from the market.
- Money management.
- Maximum allowed spread and slippage.
- Setting a market take profit.
- The virtual take profit is stored in the advisor's memory.
- Setting a market stop loss.
- Averaging positions.
- Early closure of positions by time.
- Trading session time.
- Trailing stop.
- Order type.
- Distance from the price for placing pending orders.
- Fractals.
- Zigzag.
- Early deletion of pending orders by time.
- Deleting pending orders according to the following parameters.
- Determining the global trend.
- Determining price strength and speed.
- Trading at opening prices and other basic settings.
- Main indicator block.
- Speeding up the advisor's work.
- Automatic setting of parameter values for optimization.
- Automatic optimization.
- Forward testing of settings during optimization.
- Filter files with settings.
- Automatic recording and setting of parameters.
- Sending messages.
- News filter.
- Size and margins of the advisor's information panel.
- An auxiliary function for performing visual analysis.
- Generating events to be independent of chart ticks.
- https://www.emilon.ru/description_parameters_part_1
- https://www.emilon.ru/description_parameters_part_2
- https://www.emilon.ru/description_parameters_part_3
Notes
- This is far from a simple advisor; it's thousands of advisors in one, interacting with each other, complementing each other, providing insurance and support. There's no equivalent to this advisor today.
- The robot was created by a practicing trader and a programmer with extensive experience. The advisor is constantly being improved.
- Don't try to figure out its settings right away; at first glance it seems complicated, but in fact it will be very easy to manage once you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
- Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can use it paid version Other names for this advisor are Emperor, Excellent, Magnificent,Tsar, He has many names, but he is one of a kind .