Ninja Kurohayate Eurusd

NINJA KUROHAYATE EURUSD

NINJA KUROHAYATE EURUSD is a two-direction EURUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three BUY strategies and two SELL strategies with a maximum of one position. It does not use grid, martingale or averaging.

Recent two-month focus

Version 1.03 emphasizes approximately the latest two months of OANDA Japan MT5 Tokyo-server Bid/Ask ticks. New data is reviewed about every two weeks. A free update is released only when several tests support a change. The EA has no expiry.

Account-value-proportional, quality-weighted volume

There is no fixed lot size. Sizing uses the lower of current balance and equity. OrderCalcProfit converts the value of one EURUSD pip into the account currency. In the JPY 618,000 reference account, the current quality weighting generally targets approximately 0.48 to 0.60 lot. Actual volume varies with account value, symbol specifications, volume step, margin, spread, SL distance and the remaining daily-loss allowance. A value below the broker minimum is skipped rather than rounded up. Quality weighting uses release-fixed exposure tiers selected after reviewing approximately the latest two months of per-strategy trade count, profit factor and split-period stability. A spread-cost taper and exact caps based on SL loss and the remaining daily-loss allowance are then applied. It is not a win-rate or future-outcome prediction.

Risk controls

  • SL and TP on every entry
  • New entries stop for the server day after a confirmed abnormal H4 candle
  • Default daily stop of 3.23625% of the broker server-day opening balance
  • Whole-account daily P/L is measured, but only this EA's new entries are stopped and only this EA's positions are closed
  • Pre-checks for volume step, margin, stop level, tick size and allowed trade direction
  • Friday forced close and no weekend holding
  • No DLL, WebRequest or external indicator

Two-month reference research

A proprietary raw Bid/Ask tick replay model using OANDA Japan-related EURUSD data from 1 June through 31 July 2026, starting at JPY 618,000 with no artificial spread added beyond the recorded spread, produced 108 trades, net profit of JPY 785,946.006 and profit factor 3.394891. June returned 32.8939%; July returned 70.9452% of its month-start capital; the latest two weeks produced JPY 338,162.976; the available August segment was JPY -9,964.44; and maximum equity drawdown was JPY 64,088.01, or 10.3702% of initial capital. This is not an official MT5 Strategy Tester result. Commission and swap were not added separately. It is a research model, not a live result or a guarantee of future profit.

Time, Signal and risk

The schedule references the OANDA Japan MT5 Tokyo server. EURUSD M1 is recommended. Other brokers differ in server time, spread, execution, symbol specifications and history, so test with the intended broker and a demo account. The public MQL5 Signal from the author's live OANDA Japan account may include discretionary trades. Signal statistics therefore represent the whole account and are not an EA-only record. Gaps, fast markets, commission, swap and slippage can exceed the daily limit.

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4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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