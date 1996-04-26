Meerkat Arrows
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Meerkat Arrows is a trend-following arrow indicator designed to help traders identify potential market reversal and continuation opportunities with clean, easy-to-read Buy and Sell signals.
The indicator adapts to changing market conditions and aims to reduce unnecessary market noise, providing signals only after a candle has closed. This helps eliminate repainting on completed candles and allows traders to make decisions based on confirmed market information.
The arrows are displayed directly on the chart, making it suitable for both discretionary trading and as a confirmation tool alongside other technical analysis methods.
Features
- Non-Repaint signals on closed candles
- Clear Buy and Sell arrows
- Adaptive trend detection
- Built-in alert notifications
- Sound and popup alerts
- Adjustable sensitivity settings
- Lightweight and efficient
- Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs
- Works on all MT4 timeframes
How to Use
Buy Signal
- Wait for a Buy arrow to appear after the candle has closed.
- Consider entering a long trade if the overall market trend supports the signal.
- Place your stop loss according to your personal risk management rules or recent swing lows.
Sell Signal
- Wait for a Sell arrow to appear after the candle has closed.
- Consider entering a short trade if the overall market trend supports the signal.
- Place your stop loss according to your personal risk management rules or recent swing highs.
Best Results
For improved performance, use Meerkat Arrows together with:
- Higher timeframe trend confirmation
- Support and resistance levels
- Good money management
- Proper stop loss placement
Avoid taking every signal during sideways or low-volatility market conditions.
Important Notice
No trading indicator is perfect. False signals can occur, especially during ranging markets or major news events. Always use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before trading live funds.