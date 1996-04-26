Meerkat Arrows is a trend-following arrow indicator designed to help traders identify potential market reversal and continuation opportunities with clean, easy-to-read Buy and Sell signals.

The indicator adapts to changing market conditions and aims to reduce unnecessary market noise, providing signals only after a candle has closed. This helps eliminate repainting on completed candles and allows traders to make decisions based on confirmed market information.

The arrows are displayed directly on the chart, making it suitable for both discretionary trading and as a confirmation tool alongside other technical analysis methods.

Features

Non-Repaint signals on closed candles

Clear Buy and Sell arrows

Adaptive trend detection

Built-in alert notifications

Sound and popup alerts

Adjustable sensitivity settings

Lightweight and efficient

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs

Works on all MT4 timeframes

How to Use

Buy Signal

Wait for a Buy arrow to appear after the candle has closed.

Consider entering a long trade if the overall market trend supports the signal.

Place your stop loss according to your personal risk management rules or recent swing lows.

Sell Signal

Wait for a Sell arrow to appear after the candle has closed.

Consider entering a short trade if the overall market trend supports the signal.

Place your stop loss according to your personal risk management rules or recent swing highs.

Best Results

For improved performance, use Meerkat Arrows together with:

Higher timeframe trend confirmation

Support and resistance levels

Good money management

Proper stop loss placement

Avoid taking every signal during sideways or low-volatility market conditions.

Important Notice

No trading indicator is perfect. False signals can occur, especially during ranging markets or major news events. Always use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before trading live funds.