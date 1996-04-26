Waddah Attar Explosion SHK for MT4

Waddah Attar Explosion [SHK] — Trend Strength & Volatility Breakout Indicator

Overview

Waddah Attar Explosion [SHK] is a MetaTrader indicator that combines MACD-based momentum with Bollinger Band volatility and an ATR-based "Dead Zone" filter into a single, easy-to-read histogram. It was built to answer one question at a glance: is the current move strong enough to trade, or is the market just noise?

The indicator plots colored trend columns (green/lime for bullish momentum, red/orange for bearish momentum), a volatility "Explosion Line", and a Dead Zone threshold line. When the trend columns rise above the Dead Zone, the move has enough strength and volatility behind it to be tradeable. When columns stay below the Dead Zone, price is consolidating and signals should be ignored.

This is a faithful port of the popular "Waddah Attar Explosion V2 [SHK]" Pine Script (originally by LazyBear, modified for crypto markets by ShayanKM) to native MQL5/MQL4 — no repainting, fully incremental calculation, works on any symbol and timeframe.

Features

  • Two-color trend histogram: bullish (green/lime) and bearish (red/orange) columns, with the lighter shade marking a weakening impulse and the darker shade marking a strengthening one.
  • Sienna "Explosion Line" showing live volatility (Bollinger Band width) — confirms whether the market has enough room to move.
  • Blue dotted "Dead Zone" line (ATR-based) — the key strength threshold. Columns below it = low-conviction/no-trade zone.
  • Fully configurable sensitivity, MACD lengths, and Bollinger Band settings.
  • Native MQL5 & MQL4 versions, non-repainting, incremental (low-CPU) calculation.
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

How it works

  1. Momentum (trend columns): a MACD line is built from a Fast EMA and a Slow EMA of Close. The bar-to-bar change of this MACD, scaled by the Sensitivity input, produces the trend value. Positive changes are plotted as the up-histogram, negative changes (inverted) as the down-histogram.
  2. Volatility (Explosion Line): the width of a Bollinger Band (SMA ± Stdev × Multiplier) over the Channel Length. A wider band means the market has more room to run.
  3. Strength filter (Dead Zone): a 100-period ATR multiplied by 3.7. This acts as a dynamic noise floor — only trend columns that clear this line represent moves with real conviction behind them.

Input parameters

Input Default Description
Sensitivity 150 Scales the MACD momentum reading; higher = taller/more sensitive columns
FastEMA Length 20 Fast EMA period used in the internal MACD
SlowEMA Length 40 Slow EMA period used in the internal MACD
BB Channel Length 20 Period for the Bollinger Band (Explosion Line)
BB Stdev Multiplier 2.0 Standard deviation multiplier for the Bollinger Band

How to trade / read signals with it

Reading the chart at a glance

Visual element Meaning / what to do
Green column Bullish momentum building — impulse getting stronger
Lime column Bullish momentum fading — impulse getting weaker
Red column Bearish momentum building — impulse getting stronger
Orange column Bearish momentum fading — impulse getting weaker
Column height above the blue Dead Zone line Move has real strength — tradeable
Column height below the blue Dead Zone line Low conviction / choppy — stand aside
Sienna Explosion Line rising Volatility expanding, room for price to travel
Sienna Explosion Line flat/falling Volatility contracting, expect consolidation

Long setup

  1. Wait for a green column to appear and climb clearly above the Dead Zone line.
  2. Confirm the sienna Explosion Line is also rising (volatility backing the move).
  3. Enter long on the close of the confirming bar, or on a shallow pullback in the same bar's direction.
  4. Place stop-loss below the most recent swing low / below the Dead Zone breakout candle.
  5. Manage the trade while columns stay green and above the Dead Zone; trail the stop as new swing lows form.
  6. Exit or tighten the stop once columns turn lime (fading) or drop back under the Dead Zone.

Short setup — mirror the long playbook: red column climbing above the Dead Zone + rising Explosion Line → enter short → stop above recent swing high → exit/tighten when columns turn orange or fall back under the Dead Zone.

Signals to skip

  • Any column (green/red) still below the Dead Zone line — momentum hasn't proven itself yet.
  • Color flipping between lime/orange and green/red repeatedly with columns staying near the Dead Zone — indecisive, range-bound market.
  • Explosion Line flat or declining while a column crosses the Dead Zone — the breakout lacks volatility support and is more likely to fail.

Recommendations

  • Use on trending instruments and higher timeframes (M15 and above) for cleaner signals; lower timeframes will produce more noise.
  • Combine with a higher-timeframe trend bias or a simple moving average filter to avoid counter-trend entries.
  • Default settings are tuned for general use; reduce Sensitivity for slower/less volatile instruments, increase it for fast-moving ones (indices, crypto, Gold).

Notes / Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Past performance of any strategy built around it is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account and combine with proper risk management before trading live.


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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.84 (25)
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Indicators
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
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Indicators
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Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
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Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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