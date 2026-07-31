QuickTrade Panel

QuickTrade - One-Click Trading Panel

QuickTrade is a manual trading panel that places orders with a single click and sizes the lot automatically from a fixed money-per-trade amount. Instead of typing a lot size, you type how much money you want to put at risk, and QuickTrade calculates the correct lot from your chosen Stop Loss distance. Every order is sent with its Stop Loss and Take Profit already attached.

Key Features

  • One-click SELL / BUY - large buttons that also show the live Bid/Ask price; press anywhere on the button to enter.
  • Live spread displayed in the panel.
  • Money per trade - type an amount and QuickTrade works out the lot for you.
  • Stop Loss method: FIXED (points) or ATR (ATR x multiplier, from a timeframe you choose).
  • Take Profit method: FIXED (points) or RR (a multiple of the Stop Loss distance).
  • Orders are opened with Stop Loss and Take Profit attached automatically.
  • Draggable panel with minimal and full views, and a Dark / Light theme.
  • UI scale input to resize the whole panel for any screen resolution.
  • Remembers your money-per-trade value when you switch timeframe or symbol.
  • Built-in safety checks - the order is blocked with a warning if the lot would fall below the broker minimum, or if the Stop Loss / Take Profit is closer than the broker allows, or if AutoTrading is off.
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

How It Works

Enter the money you want to risk in the panel. Choose the Stop Loss method (FIXED or ATR) and the Take Profit method (FIXED or RR). When you press SELL or BUY, QuickTrade reads the Stop Loss distance, computes the lot so the risk matches your money amount, and opens the position with the Stop Loss and Take Profit already set. The panel also shows the current Stop Loss and Take Profit distance in points.

Input Parameters

  • Magic - magic number for the orders opened by the panel.
  • SL Fixed (points) - Stop Loss distance when the FIXED method is selected.
  • ATR Period - period for the ATR-based Stop Loss.
  • ATR multiplier - the ATR value is multiplied by this to get the Stop Loss distance.
  • ATR Timeframe - timeframe used to read the ATR (default: current chart).
  • TP Fixed (points) - Take Profit distance when the FIXED method is selected.
  • RR (x) - Take Profit as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance when RR is selected.
  • UI scale (x) - resize the whole panel (default 1.0).
  • Default money per trade - starting value in the money field.
  • Enable alerts - show a popup when an order cannot be placed.

Notes

QuickTrade is a manual trading assistant. It does not trade automatically and does not send any signals - every order is placed by your own click. It is provided free of charge.

Recommended products
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Utilities
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
Utilities
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Auto WAP Close ALL
Farooq Azam
Utilities
WAP TP Stealth EA – Intelligent Basket Management for Precision Exits WAP TP Stealth EA is a specialized trade management expert advisor designed for traders who rely on basket strategies, recovery systems, and multi-position workflows. Instead of closing trades individually, the EA dynamically calculates the Weighted Average Price (WAP) of all open positions and executes a coordinated closure once your defined profit target is reached. This approach enables efficient drawdown management, smooth
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Risk Calculator Haunted family
Leonid Baev
Utilities
Haunted Risk Calculator is a visual risk management panel for MT5 that calculates the correct lot size in real time based on your account balance, risk percentage, and stop-loss distance. HOW IT WORKS Set your risk percentage or dollar amount, drag the SL and TP lines to your desired levels on the chart, and the panel instantly shows the calculated lot size, risk in dollars, reward-to-risk ratio, and expected profit. Execute with one click or a keyboard shortcut. FEATURES Draggable panel — grab
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Utilities
Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade. Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge. TWO
FREE
MAFX Trading Manager
Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
5 (1)
Utilities
MAFX Trading Manager Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface. This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without r
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
Utilities
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilities
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Utilities
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
Equitypanel
Timo Mario Hoffmann
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Panel for MT5 Equity Panel is a free MT5 indicator that gives you a fast and convenient live overview of your account directly from the chart. Monitor balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, daily performance, margin data, and warning levels in one compact dashboard. Built for traders who want better control, faster risk awareness, and clearer account monitoring in live market conditions. Equity Panel is a lightweight and practical account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps
FREE
Virtual Basket TP SL Manager
Moh Nugraha Kusuma
5 (1)
Utilities
"Manage multiple positions as a single unit with hidden targets." The Virtual Basket TP SL Manager is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed to automate the closing of positions based on the total profit or loss of a group of orders (a "basket"). By utilizing Virtual Levels , all Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) targets are stored locally within the EA's memory and are not sent to the broker's server, keeping your strategy safe from stop-hunting and price manipulation. Key Features Virt
FREE
Trade Manager Interface MT5
Peter Mueller
4.71 (31)
Utilities
The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. MT4 Version Available          Manual       +Free Strategy     Gold Breakout Engine Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. For more advanced features check out: ManHedger This
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Utilities
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Spread Candle Clock Pro
Federico Ruben Vissio
5 (1)
Utilities
Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the spread in real time directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread (SP) display. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes. Includes a button to minimize to a small panel.
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
Utilities
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Close ALL when price reach the target or time
Tobiasz Andrzej Wlodarczyk
Utilities
Easy and simple tool which close all trades in defined point of time. It can also close all open trades when opened positions reach defined target profit or stop loss. For all pairs, indexes etc. Works with all instruments. All types of orders. All charts. Users inputs: - close time (hour,min,sec) - take profit (in users currency) - stop loss (in users currency) Save & Load settings option. Fast, simple and reliable. Check out other tools provided by our team!
FREE
Volatility SL TP
Arturs Kveps
5 (1)
Indicators
Volatility SL TP is an on-chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that uses current market volatility to calculate and display possible Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. By clicking a candle, the indicator shows the Entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a risk-based lot size calculation in a clear visual format. 1. How it works The Entry price is taken from the selected candle close or from the current live candle price, depending on where the projection is created. The indicat
FREE
InnovaDash Smart Sync
Blok Capital
Utilities
InnovaDash Smart Sync is the official data connector designed to bridge your MetaTrader terminal directly to your InnovaDash Analytics dashboard. Built for professional traders, this lightweight utility runs silently in the background, automatically pushing your live equity updates, open positions, and historical trading data to InnovaDash. Why InnovaDash? InnovaDash is a premium, cloud-based quantitative analytics suite that transforms your raw trade data into actionable insights to improve
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
More from author
DailySession VolumeProfile
Sompop Jittrakul
Indicators
Session Volume Profile (Daily) This indicator draws a daily Session Volume Profile directly on your chart. For each trading day it builds a horizontal volume histogram and marks the three key levels traders watch: the Point of Control (POC) , the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL) . The profile resets automatically at the start of every new day, and you can choose how many previous days to display alongside the current one. Key Features POC, VAH and VAL plotted and labelled for e
FREE
CustomRange VolumeProfile
Sompop Jittrakul
Indicators
CustomRange Volume Profile This indicator builds a Volume Profile for any time range you choose on the chart. Instead of resetting per day, it lets you pick the exact start and end of the range with two vertical lines, and draws the horizontal volume histogram together with the three key levels: the Point of Control (POC) , the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL) . Key Features Small control box on the chart with a single ON / OFF button. When ON, two vertical lines appear - drag
FREE
Gold DoubleSide Grid EA
Sompop Jittrakul
Experts
A fully automated double-side grid and hedge Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. OVERVIEW Gold DoubleSide Grid EA trades both directions on the same symbol at the same time. It opens paired buy and sell positions, adds to the grid by Distance steps as price moves, scales lot size with a martingale multiplier, and aims to close each cycle in profit using a trailing profit lock. An automatic session filter learns the broker's daily market break from tick data, so the EA pauses around
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review