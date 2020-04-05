Order Block FVG Gold

Order Block FVG Gold

Smart-Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M15). Trades institutional Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence zones with liquidity-sweep quality scoring and score-based position sizing.

Overview

Order Block FVG Gold is a rule-based Smart-Money EA built and tuned specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It does not martingale, does not grid, and does not average down. Every position takes a fixed, risk-defined stop loss.

The EA enters on the confluence of an institutional Order Block and a Fair Value Gap, only when a higher-timeframe liquidity sweep confirms the setup, and only when the daily macro-trend and volatility regime agree. A composite quality score then sizes each trade: low-confidence setups are traded small, high-confidence setups larger.

What it does

  • Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence — enters only where an institutional supply/demand block overlaps an imbalance (FVG), across M15 / M30 / H1 zones.
  • Liquidity-sweep quality gate — grades each sweep; low-quality signals are filtered out, clean sweeps are prioritised.
  • Macro-trend & anti-chop regime filter — trades with the daily trend and stands aside in range/chop, where most EAs bleed.
  • Session logic — blocks statistically weak trading hours and closes positions before the weekend and overnight to avoid gap risk.
  • Score-based position sizing — a 0–4 composite score (sweep quality + runway) scales the lot automatically; drawdown stays contained while conviction trades carry more weight.
  • Structured exit ladder — banks partials at defined targets toward liquidity, with a trailing runner.
  • Optional economic-calendar news filter — pauses trading around high-impact events.
  • Fixed stop loss on every trade — no grid, no martingale, no averaging.

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart (the chart timeframe is used internally; M15 is required).
  2. Set your risk per trade with InpRiskPercent (default 0.5%).
  3. (Optional) To enable the news filter, allow the calendar URL in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json The EA runs fully without it — set InpUseNewsFilter=false to disable.
  4. Enable AutoTrading. The on-chart dashboard shows balance, daily loss, session window, active zones and the current adaptive stop.

Key inputs

Input Default Description
InpRiskPercent 0.5 Risk per trade, % of balance
InpUseScoreSizing true Scale lot by composite score
InpMinSweepQ / InpBlockQ1 0 / true Sweep-quality gate (keeps clean + no-sweep, blocks weak Q1)
InpBlackoutHours 12,13,14,17,18 Server hours with no entries
InpNoOvernight true Close positions before overnight gap
InpUseNewsFilter true Pause around high-impact news
InpWarmupDays 2 Rebuild active zones on startup (live only)
InpMaxLotAbsolute 2.0 Hard lot cap

(Full input reference is included with the product.)

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (or your broker's gold symbol). Optimised for gold only.
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Account: hedging or netting, any leverage. Low-spread broker recommended.
  • Minimum balance: works from small accounts; risk is percentage-based.

Honest limitations

  • XAUUSD only. Default parameters are tuned for gold and are not intended for other symbols.
  • This is a trend/volatility-sensitive strategy. It trades selectively and can be quiet for days in ranging conditions — this is by design, not a fault.
  • Broker spread and execution on gold materially affect results; test on your broker's demo first.
  • Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always validate on a demo account before going live.

Support

Questions and setup help via the MQL5 product comments. Updates are free for buyers.


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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
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4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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