Order Block FVG Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smart-Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M15). Trades institutional Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence zones with liquidity-sweep quality scoring and score-based position sizing.
Overview
Order Block FVG Gold is a rule-based Smart-Money EA built and tuned specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It does not martingale, does not grid, and does not average down. Every position takes a fixed, risk-defined stop loss.
The EA enters on the confluence of an institutional Order Block and a Fair Value Gap, only when a higher-timeframe liquidity sweep confirms the setup, and only when the daily macro-trend and volatility regime agree. A composite quality score then sizes each trade: low-confidence setups are traded small, high-confidence setups larger.
What it does
- Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence — enters only where an institutional supply/demand block overlaps an imbalance (FVG), across M15 / M30 / H1 zones.
- Liquidity-sweep quality gate — grades each sweep; low-quality signals are filtered out, clean sweeps are prioritised.
- Macro-trend & anti-chop regime filter — trades with the daily trend and stands aside in range/chop, where most EAs bleed.
- Session logic — blocks statistically weak trading hours and closes positions before the weekend and overnight to avoid gap risk.
- Score-based position sizing — a 0–4 composite score (sweep quality + runway) scales the lot automatically; drawdown stays contained while conviction trades carry more weight.
- Structured exit ladder — banks partials at defined targets toward liquidity, with a trailing runner.
- Optional economic-calendar news filter — pauses trading around high-impact events.
- Fixed stop loss on every trade — no grid, no martingale, no averaging.
How to use
- Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart (the chart timeframe is used internally; M15 is required).
- Set your risk per trade with InpRiskPercent (default 0.5%).
- (Optional) To enable the news filter, allow the calendar URL in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json The EA runs fully without it — set InpUseNewsFilter=false to disable.
- Enable AutoTrading. The on-chart dashboard shows balance, daily loss, session window, active zones and the current adaptive stop.
Key inputs
|Input
|Default
|Description
|InpRiskPercent
|0.5
|Risk per trade, % of balance
|InpUseScoreSizing
|true
|Scale lot by composite score
|InpMinSweepQ / InpBlockQ1
|0 / true
|Sweep-quality gate (keeps clean + no-sweep, blocks weak Q1)
|InpBlackoutHours
|12,13,14,17,18
|Server hours with no entries
|InpNoOvernight
|true
|Close positions before overnight gap
|InpUseNewsFilter
|true
|Pause around high-impact news
|InpWarmupDays
|2
|Rebuild active zones on startup (live only)
|InpMaxLotAbsolute
|2.0
|Hard lot cap
(Full input reference is included with the product.)
Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD (or your broker's gold symbol). Optimised for gold only.
- Timeframe: M15.
- Account: hedging or netting, any leverage. Low-spread broker recommended.
- Minimum balance: works from small accounts; risk is percentage-based.
Honest limitations
- XAUUSD only. Default parameters are tuned for gold and are not intended for other symbols.
- This is a trend/volatility-sensitive strategy. It trades selectively and can be quiet for days in ranging conditions — this is by design, not a fault.
- Broker spread and execution on gold materially affect results; test on your broker's demo first.
- Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always validate on a demo account before going live.
Support
Questions and setup help via the MQL5 product comments. Updates are free for buyers.