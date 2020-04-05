Message from the Developer

As the founder of Kuruvi Trading which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own Benefits of removing Your Stress, emotion and to enforce consistent analyzing of Markets. For any inquiries, support or technical support assistance related to the EA, Feel free to Reach me out KuruviTrading@gmail.com

Phoenix EA — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Breakout System





Overview & Pricing





Phoenix EA is a multi-strategy breakout system built for XAUUSD (Gold). Rather than relying on a single signal, it runs up to four independent breakout-detection methods simultaneously, each capable of opening its own trades, Trailing or Modifying and Removing the Orders . Every method is individually configured, so the EA can run all four together or narrow it down the ones that suit Current Market Flow.





Built-in risk management includes a choice of fixed-lot or risk-percentage position sizing, a choice of ATR-based or fixed-points stop-loss/take-profit, a fixed-points trailing stop, and an optional Prop Firm compliance module that enforces daily profit/loss limits and automatically closes all trades and pauses the EA when a limit is hit.





A live on-chart dashboard shows account balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total lot exposure, spread, and connection status at a glance.



$99 USD — one-time purchase, lifetime license, free updates.



Our Phoenix EA PRO is Currently available at a Special Launch Price. As we Enter the Market, this Limited-time Offer gives early users a chance to own it before the Price Increases.

Recommended Setup

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold) — The Pair Which EA is designed and tuned for Timeframe : [ M30 TimeFrame ] Account type : ECN/Raw spread account recommended (breakout entries are sensitive to spread and slippage) VPS : recommended for consistent uptime, since pending orders and the daily prop-firm check rely on the EA running continuously Minimum deposit : [ 500 ]

Key Features





Pending-order entry style — Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed directly at the breakout level, with automatic expiry if price never reaches them Dual position sizing modes — fixed lot size, or risk-percentage of account balance

Dual SL/TP modes — ATR-based (adapts to volatility) or fixed points (predictable, consistent) Fixed-points trailing stop — to lock in profit as a trade runs

Prop Firm compliance module — set daily profit and/or loss limits (in money or percentage); when hit, the EA closes every pending order and open position it placed and pauses trading for 24 hours, until the next week, or until the EA is restarted (your choice) Live visual dashboard — balance, equity, floating P/L, total lot size, spread, ping, and connection/trading status, refreshed in real time

Spread filter — skips placing new trades when spread is too wide

Max concurrent trades cap — limits total combined exposure across all 4 strategies









Input Parameters





Lot Sizing : Fixed Lot or Risk Percent, with configurable fixed lot size / risk %

Prop Firm Settings : Enable/disable, daily profit/loss limits (money and percent), pause action (24h / until week end / until EA restart)

Entry Execution : pending order offset, expiry (bars), level-change tolerance

SL/TP : ATR or Fixed Points mode, with separate multipliers/point values

Trailing Stop : on/off, start distance, step, trail distance

General : magic number, max spread filter, max concurrent trades, trade comment

Disclaimer

Phoenix_EA is a tool for executing a defined, rules-based trading strategy — it is not financial advice , and it does not guarantee profit. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of some or all invested capital.

- Past backtest or demo performance is not indicative of future live results. - Slippage, spread widening, requotes, and broker execution quality can all cause live results to differ from backtested/simulated results. - Always test any configuration thoroughly on a demo account before considering live capital. - Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. - You are solely responsible for the configuration, deployment, and risk management of this EA on your account. - This document and the accompanying code are provided as-is, without warranty of any kind.



