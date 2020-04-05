Phoenix EA PRO

Message from the Developer

          As the founder of Kuruvi Trading which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own Benefits of removing  Your Stress, emotion and to enforce consistent analyzing of Markets.

     For any inquiries, support or technical support assistance related to the EA, Feel free to Reach me out KuruviTrading@gmail.com


Phoenix EA — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Breakout System


Overview & Pricing

                 Phoenix EA is a multi-strategy breakout system built for XAUUSD (Gold). Rather than relying on a single signal, it runs up to four independent breakout-detection methods simultaneously, each capable of opening its own trades, Trailing or Modifying and Removing the Orders . Every method is individually configured, so the EA can run all four together or narrow it down the ones that suit Current Market Flow.

                  Built-in risk management includes a choice of fixed-lot or risk-percentage position sizing, a choice of ATR-based or fixed-points stop-loss/take-profit, a fixed-points trailing stop, and an optional Prop Firm compliance module that enforces daily profit/loss limits and automatically closes all trades and pauses the EA when a limit is hit.

                   A live on-chart dashboard shows account balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total lot exposure, spread, and connection status at a glance.


                            $99 USD — one-time purchase, lifetime license, free updates.

                   Our Phoenix EA PRO is Currently available at a Special Launch Price. As we Enter the Market, this Limited-time Offer gives early users a chance to own it before the Price Increases.


Recommended Setup


Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold) — The Pair Which EA is designed and tuned for
Timeframe : [ M30 TimeFrame ]
Account type : ECN/Raw spread account recommended (breakout entries are sensitive to spread and slippage)
VPS : recommended for consistent uptime, since pending orders and the daily prop-firm check rely on the EA running continuously
Minimum deposit : [ 500 ]


Key Features


Pending-order entry style  — Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed directly at the breakout level, with automatic expiry if price never reaches them

Dual position sizing modes — fixed lot size, or risk-percentage of account balance

Dual SL/TP modes — ATR-based (adapts to volatility) or fixed points (predictable, consistent)

Fixed-points trailing stop — to lock in profit as a trade runs

Prop Firm compliance module — set daily profit and/or loss limits (in money or percentage); when hit, the EA closes every pending order and open position it placed and pauses trading for 24 hours, until the next week, or until the EA is restarted (your choice)

Live visual dashboard — balance, equity, floating P/L, total lot size, spread, ping, and connection/trading status, refreshed in real time

Spread filter — skips placing new trades when spread is too wide

Max concurrent trades cap — limits total combined exposure across all 4 strategies


Input Parameters

Lot Sizing : Fixed Lot or Risk Percent, with configurable fixed lot size / risk %
Prop Firm Settings : Enable/disable, daily profit/loss limits (money and percent), pause action (24h / until week end / until EA restart)
Entry Execution : pending order offset, expiry (bars), level-change tolerance
SL/TP : ATR or Fixed Points mode, with separate multipliers/point values
Trailing Stop : on/off, start distance, step, trail distance

General : magic number, max spread filter, max concurrent trades, trade comment


Disclaimer

Phoenix_EA is a tool for executing a defined, rules-based trading strategy — it is not financial advice, and it does not guarantee profit. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of some or all invested capital.

- Past backtest or demo performance is not indicative of future live results.
- Slippage, spread widening, requotes, and broker execution quality can all cause live results to differ from backtested/simulated results.
- Always test any configuration thoroughly on a demo account before considering live capital.
- Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
- You are solely responsible for the configuration, deployment, and risk management of this EA on your account.
- This document and the accompanying code are provided as-is, without warranty of any kind.


Recommended products
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
Experts
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
Experts
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI
Diogenes De Souza Negreiros
Experts
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining Adaptive Intelligence, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and professional risk management. The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while prioritizing entry quality, capital preservation, and intelligent trade management. Unli
Klaus EA
Pravin Richard
Experts
Message from the Developer           As the founder of Kuruvi Trading which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own Ben
FREE
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
GoldPro EA
Guang Wei Zhang
Experts
GoldPro EA — Institutional Grade Gold Hunter Short Description A professional-grade SMC (Smart Money Concepts) trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). By deeply analyzing Market Structure Breaks (MSB) and Order Block (OB) logic, it precisely captures entry footprints left by institutional capital. Product Overview GoldPro EA is absolutely not a common grid or Martingale EA. It is a pure logic-driven trend-following system designed to track the trajectory of large-scale instit
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Orizon 4MA Trend
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
Experts
Descrição Comercial (Copywriting) Português Orizon 4MA Trend – Estratégia de Confluência de Médias Móveis O Orizon 4MA Trend é um Expert Advisor (EA) de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações seguras e consistentes baseadas em tendências. Ele utiliza a confluência de 4 médias móveis (9, 21, 50 e 200 períodos) para identificar o "momento exato" em que o preço ganha força direcional. Por que escolher o Orizon? Filtro de Ruído: Só entra em operações quando as 4 médias estão
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Experts
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
GoldRankers
Mohamad Mohamad Aref - Albukhari
Experts
GoldRankers - Advanced AI Grid Trading System SET FILE 6M Tagline Rank Among Gold Trading Elite With Cutting-Edge AI Technology Main Description GoldRankers is a revolutionary AI-powered Expert Advisor engineered for serious gold traders. Utilizing cutting-edge neural algorithmic analysis and machine learning-based market intelligence, this system represents the next generation of automated XAUUSD trading technology. Why GoldRankers? Our advanced AI technology processes real-time market dyna
FREE
CL CRT Machine
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
Experts
CL CRT MACHINE CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading. All strategy logic is fully inbuilt;  users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference. Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 Required Timeframe: H1 Pair: XAUUSD ️ Key Features Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency) Uses closed candles only (no repainting) Supports Buy & Sell setups One trade per valid setup (no overtrading) No martingale, no grid,
FREE
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Limited-Time Promotion  Price will go back to 199 at end of the week. Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positions are supported by USD strength or weakness across both
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
Discover the Future of Automated Trading with STCEFFE - Your Elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5! Precision and Reliability: STCEFFE is the latest Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking excellence in automated trading. This EA utilizes an advanced combination of technical indicators like Moving Average, RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, and Stochastics to provide highly accurate buy and sell signals. Combined Signal System: Unlike conventional EAs, STCEFFE doesn't rely on a single indicat
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Zeno
Anton Kondratev
3.67 (3)
Experts
ZENO EA  is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not    " AI"     , Not    " Neural Network" ,  Not    " Machine Learning"  , Not "ChatGPT" ,   Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  Signal Live ICM +51 Weeks :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350001 Default   Settings for One Сhart   XAUUSD or GOLD H1 ZENO Guide About Settings Signals Commission Free Broker Refund Updates My Blog Optimizatio
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper AI? ​Smart Liquidity Detection: It identifies key pools (Buy Stops/Sell Stops) and waits for a "Sweep" before entering. ​Anti-Spike Protection: Uses an ATR-
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Obsidian Logic Engine AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
1 (1)
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Logic Engine AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hull Trend Edge | Spectral Pulse | Sanctum Armor Safety] Introduction Obsidian Logic Engine AI is a cutting-edge trend-following system designed to slice through market noise with obsidian-sharp precision. It visualizes the market structure using the Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic for superior responsiveness, confirms pressure using Force Index , and times entries with a Spectral Pulse (OsMA) a
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Prometheus AI Gold
Aleksei Butler
2.69 (13)
Experts
The expert trades using a strategy based on stochastics under the control of artificial intelligence. Developed using advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. It sets stop loss and take profit for all trades, plus it also uses a trailing stop loss to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. Does not use Martingale, grid and similar dangerous money management methods. Recommendations Currency pair: XAUUSD Time frame: M15 Minimum deposit: $3
Nas ny range breakout
Luca Vitiello
Experts
NAS NY RANGE BREAKOUT NAS NY RANGE BREAKOUT is an Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of one of the most volatile and powerful moments of the trading day: the New York market open. The strategy is based on the “Opening Range Breakout” concept, a methodology widely used by professional traders to identify high-probability directional movements after the U.S. market opens. The algorithm analyzes the market’s initial range and searches for confirmed breakout opportunities to automatically exe
Dow Jones Neural Network US30 EA
Ayoub Sabri
Experts
PPO Trading V4 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to analyze the Dow Jones index (US30) and execute trades based on signals generated by a reinforcement learning model. The Expert Advisor combines machine learning techniques with statistical and econometric analysis to evaluate market conditions. Position size is calculated automatically according to account balance and internal risk parameters. Model Logic The trading model is based on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO), a
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Dynamic Linear Regression EA
Abraao Moreira
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Dynamic Linear Regression indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49702 ). User inputs: Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression; Distance to the top line; Distance to the bottom line; Stop the loss of. The EA executes purchase and sale orders in the market when the value of a line, higher or lower, is reached at the current price, when the lower line is reached, a buy order at market is executed and when the upper li
FREE
CCI Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. CCI Grid EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for traders who want intelligent grid execution combined with precise market entry filtering using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Unlike traditional grid
Rasa Sayang Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Rasa Sayang is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered to capture and capitalize on market volatility breakouts. Built with strict adherence to architectural safety and capital preservation, it utilizes a multi-indicator consensus logic to filter out market noise and execute high-probability pending orders. The core philosophy behind Rasa Sayang is institutional-grade risk management. It does not rely on dangerous grid systems or latency arbitrage. Instead, it utilizes a sophis
Bollinger Heiken Ichimoku impulsion 2 X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This strategy is built on a simple yet remarkably effective logic: trading market impulses in the direction of the main trend, by combining the power of Ichimoku Cloud and Bollinger Bands.The robot does not try to catch every price movement — instead, it focuses on significant breakouts, where volatility explodes and the dominant trend is clearly established. Operating Logic The system relies on two key technical pillars: Bollinger Bands detect moments of volatility
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Klaus EA
Pravin Richard
Experts
Message from the Developer           As the founder of Kuruvi Trading which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own Ben
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review