Price and Target Alerts

Never miss an important price level, profit milestone, or risk threshold again.

Want to lock in your profits and pause trading once your target is reached? Price and Target Alerts can automatically close all trades, notify you, and stop further trading—making it easy to secure your profits with confidence.

Price and Target Alerts is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility EA that continuously monitors market prices and your trading account, then automatically notifies you or takes predefined protective actions when your account-level conditions are met.

Key Features

Multiple Price Alerts

Create multiple price alerts for any symbol—either from the Inputs tab or directly on the chart.

Choose how each alert behaves:

  • Once (Default) – triggers only the first time the price reaches your level.
  • Every Cross – triggers every time price crosses the level.

Perfect for:

  • Support & resistance
  • Breakouts
  • Session highs/lows
  • Supply & demand zones
  • News levels

Price alerts always send a notification the moment they trigger. They're informational by design, so they never close trades, stop trading, or touch your EAs and charts—that stays reserved for genuine account-risk events (see Automated Actions below).

Add Alerts Right From the Chart

No need to dig into settings to add an alert. Click + Once alert or + Every alert on the on-chart panel and a draggable line appears at the current price:

  • Drag the line to any level you want watched.
  • Delete the line (Delete key, right-click, or Object List) and the alert is removed automatically—no leftover settings to clean up.
  • Alerts you add this way survive an EA restart, so your levels are never lost.

Once-mode alerts automatically dim on the chart the moment they've fired, so you can see at a glance which levels are still armed.

Target Profit Alerts

Monitor your account instead of individual trades. Trigger alerts when your account reaches:

  • Target equity
  • Target profit ($)
  • Target profit (%)

Ideal for traders who trade multiple positions or baskets.

Drawdown Protection Alerts

Stay ahead of losses with customizable drawdown monitoring. Receive alerts when:

  • Account drawdown reaches a percentage
  • Floating loss reaches a money value

Great for:

  • Prop firm rules
  • Daily loss limits
  • Personal risk management
  • Funded account protection

Automated Actions (Targets & Drawdown Only)

When a target profit or drawdown protection alert is triggered, you can choose one or more actions:

  • Send a custom notification
  • Close all open trades
  • Stop trading
  • Remove trading EAs from charts
  • Remove charts to prevent further automated trading

Build your own safety workflow—from simple notifications to a complete emergency shutdown. These actions are deliberately scoped to account-level events only, so a routine price alert can never accidentally trigger an emergency shutdown.

Live On-Chart Dashboard

A built-in visual panel keeps you informed at a glance, right on your chart:

  • A guardian ring gauge showing progress toward your profit target and how close you are to your drawdown limit, at the same time.
  • A live list of your armed price alerts, with their mode and status.
  • Progress bars for every target and drawdown metric you've enabled.
  • A running activity log of every alert that's fired.

No separate window, no extra software—just glance at the chart.

Notification Options

Receive alerts through:

  • MetaTrader notifications
  • Telegram
  • Email

Stay informed whether you're at your desk or away from your trading terminal.

Why Traders Use Price and Target Alerts

  • No more constantly watching charts
  • Protect profits automatically
  • Prevent excessive drawdowns
  • Enforce trading discipline
  • Add or adjust alerts in seconds, right from the chart
  • Ideal for manual traders and automated strategies
  • Works as an account-wide monitoring and protection tool
  • Flexible enough for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and prop firm traders

Trade Smarter. Protect Faster.

Price and Target Alerts transforms MetaTrader 5 into an intelligent monitoring and account protection system. Price alerts keep you informed the moment a level matters. Target and drawdown alerts go further—taking immediate, predefined action to protect profits and control risk, even when you're away from your computer.


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