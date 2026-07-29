Suijin

Suijin EA v1.00

Suijin EA is a session range breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade breakouts after a defined market consolidation period. During the selected session, the EA builds a price range and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders once the range is complete.

The EA includes flexible money management and exit options, allowing traders to choose between fixed lots, percentage risk, or fixed dollar risk. Stop Loss can be placed at either the full session range or half the range, making it easy to adapt the strategy to different market conditions. Profit targets can be managed using a configurable Risk:Reward ratio or by closing all trades at a specified time.

Features

  • Session range breakout strategy
  • Full Range or Half Range Stop Loss
  • Risk:Reward or Time-based exits
  • Fixed Lot, Risk %, or Fixed Dollar position sizing
  • Automatic One-Cancels-Other (OCO) pending orders
  • Clean range visualization on the chart
  • Lightweight dashboard
  • Built with MQL5 Market validation compatibility in mind

Optimization

Suijin EA is optimized for USDJPY using the default settings included with the EA.

The strategy can also be optimized for other Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and CFDs by adjusting the session times, risk parameters, and exit settings. As with any systematic strategy, optimization and forward testing are recommended before live trading on new instruments.

Recommended default symbol: USDJPY


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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