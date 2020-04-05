Adaptive gold momentum scalper

Gold Momentum Scalper V1

A fixed-risk, multi-filter trend confirmation system — no martingale, no grid, no guesswork.





Pair and timeframe

Use on gold M5 timeframe - fixed 2R trades, 45%-win rate. Every trade you win you make double your risk.





🚀 Launch Pricing — Limited Time

This EA is currently listed at its introductory $30 launch price. Once the launch period ends, the price will gradually increase over time. If you're evaluating this system, now is the time to lock in the lower price.

What Makes It Different

Most retail EAs rely on a single indicator or a martingale/grid money-management scheme to mask a weak edge. Gold Momentum Scalper V1 takes the opposite approach: every trade must pass five independent confirmation layers before an order is even considered, and position sizing is fixed and transparent — never scaled up to recover losses.

Five-Layer Entry Confirmation

TEMA(200) Baseline — establishes overall trend direction before anything else is evaluated

— establishes overall trend direction before anything else is evaluated MACD Cross Confirmation — requires the cross to hold for a confirmation period, filtering out single-bar noise

— requires the cross to hold for a confirmation period, filtering out single-bar noise Waddah Attar Explosion — confirms genuine momentum/volatility expansion over multiple consecutive bars, not just a single spike

— confirms genuine momentum/volatility expansion over multiple consecutive bars, not just a single spike Wilder ADX/DMI Filter — requires both trend strength and a rising trajectory, avoiding chop and fading trends

— requires both trend strength and a rising trajectory, avoiding chop and fading trends ATR Extension Filter — blocks entries that have already run too far from the baseline, reducing the odds of buying/selling exhaustion moves

Fixed, Transparent Risk Management

Every trade risks a defined R (ATR-based stop distance), with the target set as a configurable R-multiple

(ATR-based stop distance), with the target set as a configurable R-multiple Choose between risk-% of account balance or fixed lot size — your call

or — your call Hard safety cap on maximum lot size, in addition to full respect for broker-side volume and margin limits

One position at a time — no stacking, no doubling down, no martingale or grid recovery logic of any kind

Built for Reliability, Not Just Backtests

Order logic checks broker minimum stop distance, margin availability, and volume limits before every trade — reducing the failed/rejected order issues that plague many EAs on live accounts

Optional trading date window for controlled rollout or event-based pausing

Fully configurable inputs across every filter, so the system can be tuned to your broker, instrument, and risk tolerance rather than treated as a black box

Who This Is For

Traders who want a rules-based system with visible, adjustable logic rather than an opaque "black box," and who prioritize capital preservation over aggressive, recovery-style money management.

Important Notes