Adaptive gold momentum scalper

  • Experts
  • Devon Smith
    Devon Smith

    Devon Smith

    Passionate Forex trader with 5 years of trading experience and multiple prop firm payouts.

    EA developer who creates smart EAs that perform under current market conditions.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Gold Momentum Scalper V1

A fixed-risk, multi-filter trend confirmation system — no martingale, no grid, no guesswork.


Pair and timeframe

Use on gold M5 timeframe - fixed 2R trades, 45%-win rate. Every trade you win you make double your risk.


🚀 Launch Pricing — Limited Time

This EA is currently listed at its introductory $30 launch price. Once the launch period ends, the price will gradually increase over time. If you're evaluating this system, now is the time to lock in the lower price.

What Makes It Different

Most retail EAs rely on a single indicator or a martingale/grid money-management scheme to mask a weak edge. Gold Momentum Scalper V1 takes the opposite approach: every trade must pass five independent confirmation layers before an order is even considered, and position sizing is fixed and transparent — never scaled up to recover losses.

Five-Layer Entry Confirmation

  • TEMA(200) Baseline — establishes overall trend direction before anything else is evaluated
  • MACD Cross Confirmation — requires the cross to hold for a confirmation period, filtering out single-bar noise
  • Waddah Attar Explosion — confirms genuine momentum/volatility expansion over multiple consecutive bars, not just a single spike
  • Wilder ADX/DMI Filter — requires both trend strength and a rising trajectory, avoiding chop and fading trends
  • ATR Extension Filter — blocks entries that have already run too far from the baseline, reducing the odds of buying/selling exhaustion moves

Fixed, Transparent Risk Management

  • Every trade risks a defined R (ATR-based stop distance), with the target set as a configurable R-multiple
  • Choose between risk-% of account balance or fixed lot size — your call
  • Hard safety cap on maximum lot size, in addition to full respect for broker-side volume and margin limits
  • One position at a time — no stacking, no doubling down, no martingale or grid recovery logic of any kind

Built for Reliability, Not Just Backtests

  • Order logic checks broker minimum stop distance, margin availability, and volume limits before every trade — reducing the failed/rejected order issues that plague many EAs on live accounts
  • Optional trading date window for controlled rollout or event-based pausing
  • Fully configurable inputs across every filter, so the system can be tuned to your broker, instrument, and risk tolerance rather than treated as a black box

Who This Is For

Traders who want a rules-based system with visible, adjustable logic rather than an opaque "black box," and who prioritize capital preservation over aggressive, recovery-style money management.

Important Notes

  • Past or simulated performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss, and no system wins every trade.
  • Backtest results depend heavily on broker spread, execution, and historical data quality — always forward-test on a demo account with your own broker before going live

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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