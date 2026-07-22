Forex Master Pro EA

Forex Master Pro EA v5.0 — Institutional Ultimate Edition

Official website: https://www.agentosacademy.com


Forex Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Version 5.0 introduces an advanced 12-module algorithmic ensemble combining smart money order flow, a Broker Stealth Engine (TPSLHidden), an Automated News Filter with keyword protection, Dynamic Donchian Channel Take-Profit, and Auto-GMT offset detection to maximize performance while protecting your capital.


WHAT'S NEW IN v5.0 (INSTITUTIONAL ULTIMATE)

• Broker Stealth Engine (TPSLHidden) — keeps Stop Loss and Take Profit levels hidden from broker order books to eliminate stop-hunting while rendering visual lines on your chart.

• Automated Economic News & Keyword Filter — pauses trading automatically during high-impact news releases (FOMC, NFP, CPI, ECB, BOE, FED, RATE, GDP) with configurable pre/post buffer minutes.

• Dynamic Channel Take-Profit — adaptive Donchian/Keltner channel engine that dynamically expands TP targets during strong volatility trend breakouts.

• Auto-GMT Offset Engine — auto-detects broker server time versus UTC/GMT (TimeCurrent vs TimeGMT) for global session synchronization.

• 4 Pre-Configured Broker Profiles — 1-click set files for VT Markets / IC Markets RAW (Medium & Low Risk), RoboForex ECN, and Fusion Markets Zero Spread.

• Bank Research & Fund Flow Strategy — institutional algorithm tracking big bank order flow momentum.


KEY FEATURES

• 12 Ensemble Strategy Modules — zero martingale, zero hedging, zero grid averaging. Every trade uses strict Stop Loss and Take Profit risk management.

• 3-Tier Risk Selector — Low Risk (0.5%), Medium Risk (1.0%), High Risk (2.0%), or Custom % / Fixed Lot sizing.

• Auto-Resetting Circuit Breaker — monitors account drawdown and automatically pauses trading if floating loss threshold is hit, resuming after a cooldown window.

• Partial Take Profit & Break-Even — banks 50% profit at 1R target and moves Stop Loss to entry with ATR trailing stop protection.

• Candle Pattern Recognition — detects Pin Bar and Bullish/Bearish Engulfing reversal patterns across M5, H4, and Daily timeframes.

• Smart Recovery Mode — automatically scales down lot sizes after consecutive losses until equity recovers.

• 5 MT5 Activations included with full license purchase.


RECOMMENDED SETUP

• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 (M5 or M15 for Gold/XAUUSD)

• Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD

• Min Deposit:  100 (500+ recommended)

• Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread with low latency VPS (under 20ms)


PRICING

• Buy forever: $149 USD (5 activations)

• Rent 1 month: $30 USD

• Rent 3 months: $75 USD (save 17%)

• Free demo — test in Strategy Tester, no credit card


BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (historical, not guaranteed future results)

• Win rate: ~72.4% | Profit factor: 1.85 | Max drawdown: ~4.2%


Setup guide: https://www.agentosacademy.com/setup-guide.html

Questions welcome in product comments — demo feedback appreciated!

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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