Forex Master Pro EA v5.0 — Institutional Ultimate Edition

Official website: https://www.agentosacademy.com





Forex Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Version 5.0 introduces an advanced 12-module algorithmic ensemble combining smart money order flow, a Broker Stealth Engine (TPSLHidden), an Automated News Filter with keyword protection, Dynamic Donchian Channel Take-Profit, and Auto-GMT offset detection to maximize performance while protecting your capital.





WHAT'S NEW IN v5.0 (INSTITUTIONAL ULTIMATE)

• Broker Stealth Engine (TPSLHidden) — keeps Stop Loss and Take Profit levels hidden from broker order books to eliminate stop-hunting while rendering visual lines on your chart.

• Automated Economic News & Keyword Filter — pauses trading automatically during high-impact news releases (FOMC, NFP, CPI, ECB, BOE, FED, RATE, GDP) with configurable pre/post buffer minutes.

• Dynamic Channel Take-Profit — adaptive Donchian/Keltner channel engine that dynamically expands TP targets during strong volatility trend breakouts.

• Auto-GMT Offset Engine — auto-detects broker server time versus UTC/GMT (TimeCurrent vs TimeGMT) for global session synchronization.

• 4 Pre-Configured Broker Profiles — 1-click set files for VT Markets / IC Markets RAW (Medium & Low Risk), RoboForex ECN, and Fusion Markets Zero Spread.

• Bank Research & Fund Flow Strategy — institutional algorithm tracking big bank order flow momentum.





KEY FEATURES

• 12 Ensemble Strategy Modules — zero martingale, zero hedging, zero grid averaging. Every trade uses strict Stop Loss and Take Profit risk management.

• 3-Tier Risk Selector — Low Risk (0.5%), Medium Risk (1.0%), High Risk (2.0%), or Custom % / Fixed Lot sizing.

• Auto-Resetting Circuit Breaker — monitors account drawdown and automatically pauses trading if floating loss threshold is hit, resuming after a cooldown window.

• Partial Take Profit & Break-Even — banks 50% profit at 1R target and moves Stop Loss to entry with ATR trailing stop protection.

• Candle Pattern Recognition — detects Pin Bar and Bullish/Bearish Engulfing reversal patterns across M5, H4, and Daily timeframes.

• Smart Recovery Mode — automatically scales down lot sizes after consecutive losses until equity recovers.

• 5 MT5 Activations included with full license purchase.





RECOMMENDED SETUP

• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 (M5 or M15 for Gold/XAUUSD)

• Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD

• Min Deposit: 100 (500+ recommended)

• Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread with low latency VPS (under 20ms)