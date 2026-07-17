Blacks Gold Harvest Scalping EA

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA

XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA is a Gold-only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M1 timeframe.

It was created from live Gold scalping experience, tested under live trading conditions for months, and refined into the current launch-ready version.

The purpose is simple: let the EA handle repetitive trade execution on Gold, so the user does not need to manage every entry and exit manually, while still keeping control over capital allocation, lot size, trading exposure, and profit harvesting.

This is not a multi-symbol robot. It is built for one market only: XAUUSD / Gold.

The internal strategy logic is proprietary and will not be disclosed.

Main Concept

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA is designed around controlled Gold trade-cycle management.

Instead of focusing only on entry signals or aggressive compounding, the EA is intended to be used with a structured operating method:

  • XAUUSD-only scalping focus
  • Trade-cycle based management
  • Capital-based Lot Size, TP Lock, and Advance Trailing settings
  • Profit harvesting approach
  • Time, news, weekday, Friday close, Monday open, and session controls
  • Broker server time awareness for time-based settings

Launch Price Notice

The current launch price is 299 USD. The planned long-term price target is 999 USD.

Price increases will be made gradually as the EA builds more public live trading record, user feedback, product history, and future updates.

Core Functions

  • BUY and SELL trading depending on market condition
  • Adjustable Lot Size
  • Capital-based TP Lock and Advance Trailing
  • Trailing Take Profit function
  • Grid limit controls
  • Equity guard setting
  • High-impact news filter
  • Session, day-of-week, Monday, Friday, and off-trade period filters
  • USD or USC account usage supported

Recommended Operating Style

This EA is best used with a controlled risk mindset.

Users are advised to follow the lot size table, use controlled capital allocation, harvest profit regularly, and avoid over-leveraging.

Lot Size, TP Lock, and Advance Trailing are capital-dependent. If account capital falls between two table levels, use the lower row.

The full lot size and setting table is included in the manual.

Profit Harvesting

The name Gold Harvest reflects the intended usage style.

This EA is best used with a profit harvesting mindset, not aggressive compounding.

Recommended harvest reference:

Harvest when profit reaches 10% of the active EA allocation or more.

The goal is to protect realized profit instead of keeping all profit exposed in the trading account.

Time Filters and Risk Periods

The EA includes time and risk-period filters to help users manage trading exposure.

EA time filters should be set according to broker server time, not local computer time.

The manual explains the recommended handling of high-impact news, off-trade hours, Friday market close, Monday market open, day-of-week control, and session filtering.

These periods may involve wider spreads, lower liquidity, gap risk, unstable execution, or abnormal volatility.

Recommended Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: M1
Account type: USD or USC supported
Broker: low and stable spread preferred
Execution: stable execution with reasonable slippage
VPS: recommended for consistent running
User knowledge: basic understanding of EA setup, lot sizing, leverage, and Gold volatility

Users should test the EA first and make sure their broker's Gold symbol, spread, leverage, execution, and trading conditions are suitable.

Who This EA Is For

This EA may be suitable for traders who want XAUUSD Gold automation while still managing risk, capital allocation, profit withdrawal, and trading exposure.

It may not be suitable for users looking for guaranteed profit, fixed daily income, fully hands-off trading, or trading without drawdown risk.

After Purchase

After purchase, users may contact me through MQL5 message for setup guidance.

A manual is provided after purchase. It explains capital allocation, the lot size table, profit harvesting, broker server time, time and news filters, EA input setup, drawdown handling, manual interference guidance, and margin call planning.

Please read the manual before live use.

Live Results and Screenshots

Selected live account screenshots may be shown for reference.

These screenshots are examples of live account activity and trading history. They are not a guarantee of future results.

Results may vary due to broker conditions, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, account size, VPS stability, user settings, news events, trading hours, and market conditions.

Live monitoring may be provided when available.

Important Risk Warning

Forex, CFD, and Gold trading involve high risk.

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA does not guarantee profit, fixed return, recovery, win rate, or account growth.

Losses can happen, including floating drawdown, margin call, liquidation, or full account loss.

Past performance, screenshots, backtests, examples, live trading experience, or previous profit does not guarantee future results.

The user is fully responsible for broker choice, account setup, capital allocation, lot size, leverage, VPS stability, time filter settings, news filter decisions, and all trading outcomes.

Use only risk capital and make sure the EA settings match your account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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