Blacks Gold Harvest Scalping EA

XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA is a Gold-only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M1 timeframe.

It was created from live Gold scalping experience, tested under live trading conditions for months, and refined into the current launch-ready version.

The purpose is simple: let the EA handle repetitive trade execution on Gold, so the user does not need to manage every entry and exit manually, while still keeping control over capital allocation, lot size, trading exposure, and profit harvesting.

This is not a multi-symbol robot. It is built for one market only: XAUUSD / Gold.

The internal strategy logic is proprietary and will not be disclosed.

Main Concept

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA is designed around controlled Gold trade-cycle management.

Instead of focusing only on entry signals or aggressive compounding, the EA is intended to be used with a structured operating method:

XAUUSD-only scalping focus

Trade-cycle based management

Capital-based Lot Size, TP Lock, and Advance Trailing settings

Profit harvesting approach

Time, news, weekday, Friday close, Monday open, and session controls

Broker server time awareness for time-based settings

Launch Price Notice

The current launch price is 299 USD. The planned long-term price target is 999 USD.

Price increases will be made gradually as the EA builds more public live trading record, user feedback, product history, and future updates.

Core Functions

BUY and SELL trading depending on market condition

Adjustable Lot Size

Capital-based TP Lock and Advance Trailing

Trailing Take Profit function

Grid limit controls

Equity guard setting

High-impact news filter

Session, day-of-week, Monday, Friday, and off-trade period filters

USD or USC account usage supported

Recommended Operating Style

This EA is best used with a controlled risk mindset.

Users are advised to follow the lot size table, use controlled capital allocation, harvest profit regularly, and avoid over-leveraging.

Lot Size, TP Lock, and Advance Trailing are capital-dependent. If account capital falls between two table levels, use the lower row.

The full lot size and setting table is included in the manual.

Profit Harvesting

The name Gold Harvest reflects the intended usage style.

This EA is best used with a profit harvesting mindset, not aggressive compounding.

Recommended harvest reference:

Harvest when profit reaches 10% of the active EA allocation or more.

The goal is to protect realized profit instead of keeping all profit exposed in the trading account.

Time Filters and Risk Periods

The EA includes time and risk-period filters to help users manage trading exposure.

EA time filters should be set according to broker server time, not local computer time.

The manual explains the recommended handling of high-impact news, off-trade hours, Friday market close, Monday market open, day-of-week control, and session filtering.

These periods may involve wider spreads, lower liquidity, gap risk, unstable execution, or abnormal volatility.

Recommended Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: M1

Account type: USD or USC supported

Broker: low and stable spread preferred

Execution: stable execution with reasonable slippage

VPS: recommended for consistent running

User knowledge: basic understanding of EA setup, lot sizing, leverage, and Gold volatility

Users should test the EA first and make sure their broker's Gold symbol, spread, leverage, execution, and trading conditions are suitable.

Who This EA Is For

This EA may be suitable for traders who want XAUUSD Gold automation while still managing risk, capital allocation, profit withdrawal, and trading exposure.

It may not be suitable for users looking for guaranteed profit, fixed daily income, fully hands-off trading, or trading without drawdown risk.

After Purchase

After purchase, users may contact me through MQL5 message for setup guidance.

A manual is provided after purchase. It explains capital allocation, the lot size table, profit harvesting, broker server time, time and news filters, EA input setup, drawdown handling, manual interference guidance, and margin call planning.

Please read the manual before live use.

Live Results and Screenshots

Selected live account screenshots may be shown for reference.

These screenshots are examples of live account activity and trading history. They are not a guarantee of future results.

Results may vary due to broker conditions, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, account size, VPS stability, user settings, news events, trading hours, and market conditions.

Live monitoring may be provided when available.

Important Risk Warning

Forex, CFD, and Gold trading involve high risk.

Black's Gold Harvest Scalping EA does not guarantee profit, fixed return, recovery, win rate, or account growth.

Losses can happen, including floating drawdown, margin call, liquidation, or full account loss.

Past performance, screenshots, backtests, examples, live trading experience, or previous profit does not guarantee future results.

The user is fully responsible for broker choice, account setup, capital allocation, lot size, leverage, VPS stability, time filter settings, news filter decisions, and all trading outcomes.

Use only risk capital and make sure the EA settings match your account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.