### **SmartBlade MT5** — A professional breakout expert advisor based on volatility and higher timeframes. This is a lightweight version of the Mr Blade advisor.





**S martBlade ** is a fully automated trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture explosive breakout movements at key price extremes (High/Low) while filtering entries using higher timeframe (HTF) trend direction.





The core strategy relies on a strict mathematical approach to identifying significant price levels and dynamically adapting to market volatility using the built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator. The EA does NOT use dangerous money management methods such as martingale, grid, or averaging. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss.





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### 🔥 Attention: Limited Promo Offer!





* **The first 10 copies** are available at a special introductory price: only **$99**!

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### 💡 Key Features & Trading Logic





1. **Extreme Levels Breakout:** The EA analyzes a customizable number of bars ($N$) on the selected timeframe, identifies local Highs and Lows, and places pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at these breakout levels with a precise indent.

2. **Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (HTF Screen):** The robot compares the current price with the opening prices of higher timeframes (from H4 up to Monthly).

3. **ATR-Based Adaptive Trailing Stop:** The trailing stop distance is calculated dynamically based on current market volatility. This ensures you lock in maximum profits during strong trends and exit quickly if the market loses momentum.

4. **Smart Position Sizing (Money Management):** Automatic lot size calculation based on your preferred risk percentage per trade ($Risk\%$) and the Stop Loss distance.

5. **Time Filter & Spread Protection:** Built-in trading hour restrictions, non-working hour pauses, weekday filters, and a maximum allowed spread check protect your account from low liquidity gaps and high slippage.

6. **Sleek Informative Dashboard:** A modern, harmonious on-chart UI displays all vital statistics in real-time: current balance, net profit, maximum drawdown, spread.





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### 🛠 Main Input Parameters





* **Initial Balance Settings:** Sets the baseline balance for accurate internal statistics tracking.

* **Order Settings:** Configures the Magic Number, maximum allowed spread, risk percentage per trade, fixed lot size (if auto-lot is 0).

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📈 Recommendations for UseTimeframe for level analysis:

* **Instrument:** Gold

* **Broker** ECN broker with minimal spread and fast execution is recommended.

* **Disabling the info panel during testing** It is recommended to disable the information panel during testing to speed up the process.