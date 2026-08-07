SmartBlade

### **SmartBlade MT5** — A professional breakout expert advisor based on volatility and higher timeframes. This is a lightweight version of the Mr Blade advisor.

**SmartBlade** is a fully automated trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture explosive breakout movements at key price extremes (High/Low) while filtering entries using higher timeframe (HTF) trend direction.

The core strategy relies on a strict mathematical approach to identifying significant price levels and dynamically adapting to market volatility using the built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator. The EA does NOT use dangerous money management methods such as martingale, grid, or averaging. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss.

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### 🔥 Attention: Limited Promo Offer!

* **The first 10 copies** are available at a special introductory price: only **$99**!
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### 💡 Key Features & Trading Logic

1. **Extreme Levels Breakout:** The EA analyzes a customizable number of bars ($N$) on the selected timeframe, identifies local Highs and Lows, and places pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at these breakout levels with a precise indent.
2. **Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (HTF Screen):** The robot compares the current price with the opening prices of higher timeframes (from H4 up to Monthly). 
3. **ATR-Based Adaptive Trailing Stop:** The trailing stop distance is calculated dynamically based on current market volatility. This ensures you lock in maximum profits during strong trends and exit quickly if the market loses momentum.
4. **Smart Position Sizing (Money Management):** Automatic lot size calculation based on your preferred risk percentage per trade ($Risk\%$) and the Stop Loss distance.
5. **Time Filter & Spread Protection:** Built-in trading hour restrictions, non-working hour pauses, weekday filters, and a maximum allowed spread check protect your account from low liquidity gaps and high slippage.
6. **Sleek Informative Dashboard:** A modern, harmonious on-chart UI displays all vital statistics in real-time: current balance, net profit, maximum drawdown, spread.

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### 🛠 Main Input Parameters

* **Initial Balance Settings:** Sets the baseline balance for accurate internal statistics tracking.
* **Order Settings:** Configures the Magic Number, maximum allowed spread, risk percentage per trade, fixed lot size (if auto-lot is 0).
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📈 Recommendations for UseTimeframe for level analysis: 
* **Instrument:** Gold
* **Broker** ECN broker with minimal spread and fast execution is recommended.
* **Disabling the info panel during testing** It is recommended to disable the information panel during testing to speed up the process.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Friday Blade
Tsamil Askarov
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Friday Blade: Scalping Expert Advisor for MT5 Friday Blade   is a high-tech automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically engineered for classic scalping at key price boundaries (High/Low). The system instantly reacts to extreme level breakouts, executing rapid trades in the direction of the dominant trend validated by higher timeframes. The algorithm relies on strict mathematical models that measure volatility using the ATR indicator. It completely eliminates toxic money
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Mr Blade
Tsamil Askarov
Experts
**Mr Blade** — Volatility-Based High/Low Breakout Expert Advisor **Mr Blade** is a fully automated trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture explosive breakout movements at key price extremes (High/Low) while filtering entries using higher timeframe (HTF) trend direction. The core strategy relies on a strict mathematical approach to identifying significant price levels and dynamically adapting to market volatility using the built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator. Th
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