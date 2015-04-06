Trending Lines MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Trending Lines MT5 - is an indicator of directional trend support lines. It is based on the central line of the daily candlestick opening.
When the price moves above the central line, bullish trend lines are plotted based on the volatility calculation; when the price moves below the central line, bearish trend lines are plotted.
The lines help identify the instrument's trend activity zones, marking the start and end of price movement.
The indicator helps traders follow trading rules by visually defining the boundaries of trading in the desired direction.
When the price moves above the central line, bullish trend lines are plotted based on the volatility calculation; when the price moves below the central line, bearish trend lines are plotted.
The lines help identify the instrument's trend activity zones, marking the start and end of price movement.
The indicator helps traders follow trading rules by visually defining the boundaries of trading in the desired direction.
- The start of the lines is marked by arrows.
- The indicator works without redrawing.
- All parameters are pre-selected and automatically configured for specific time frames.
- Designed for use on M5, M15, M30 H1, and H4 time frames.
- Any trading instruments: Currencies, metals, indices.
- Several alert types are available for the arrows.