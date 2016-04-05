Traders.





We from EA Labs, for over the years has formulated various situations and solutions. Tested across volatile sessions. Stress-validated during unpredictable gold movements (XAU market). Recalibrated through structural shifts in market behavior. Every parameter adjusted not for excitement — but for inevitability and consistency profit





Because precision is not accidental.

It is engineered.





Minimum Requirements & Recommendations





• Currency Pair: XAUUSD, GOLD

• Timeframe: M15

• Minimum Deposit: $5000

• Recommended Deposit: $10000+

• Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor (mandatory very low spreads)

• Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended

• Execution Mode: Martingale, Trend

• Recommended Brokers: Exness

• VPS: Mandatory for stable 24/7 operation





The Core Philosophy





We EA Labs operates on the uncompromising principle:





Every position must be fully defined before it exists. Risk is calculated in advance and remains transparent throughout the lifecycle of the position.

supported by the martingale system for guaranteed profits.

Grid structure expanding exposure.

Each position is deliberate.

Each entry is structured.

Each outcome is defined.





This creates a disciplined framework where volatility is approached with control.





How Konfit EA Operates





On the M15 timeframe, Konfit EA continuously monitors GOLD’s structural behavior — volatility compression and expansion, directional alignment, and momentum balance. TP and SL are dynamically adjusted based on QV's advanced market analysis





It does not rush.

It does not react impulsively.

It waits for alignment.





When structure and probability intersect, execution follows — clean, measured, and predefined.





There are no adjustments made out of emotion. No reactive layering. No hidden mechanisms unfolding after entry.





The trade opens with clarity.

The parameters are set.

The logic executes as designed.





This is precision applied to volatility.





Built for Traders Who Value Control





Konfit EA is designed for traders who understand that control is not restriction — it is power.





For those who want to know their exposure before the trade begins.

For those who prefer defined risk over structural complexity.

For those who see discipline as a competitive edge.





Its code is optimized for stability.

Its logic is engineered for structured execution.

Its presence on the chart is purposeful, not excessive but consistency in taking profit





Attach it to your XAUUSD M15 chart, configure your risk level, and allow disciplined execution to operate as intended.





GOLD does not forgive weakness.

It rewards preparation.





Konfit EA was built for the moments when volatility intensifies and discipline becomes decisive.





Defined risk.

Measured execution.

Uncompromising structure.





This is not participation.

This is command.





This is Konfit EA from EA Labs





DISCLAIMER:

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.

Please use the EA responsabily with a good money management