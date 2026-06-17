Smart Wave Signals

SmartWave Signals — Elliott Wave Buy & Sell Signals with Complete Trade Plans for MT5



Tired of staring at the chart trying to guess where the next move begins? SmartWave Signals reads the market structure for you and hands you a complete, ready-to-trade plan — so you act with clarity and confidence instead of hesitation.



Powered by advanced Elliott Wave analysis, it pinpoints high-probability turning points and delivers everything you need in one clean signal.



WHAT YOU GET ON EVERY SIGNAL

• A clear BUY or SELL arrow the moment a setup forms

• Exact entry price

• Protective Stop-Loss

• Three Take-Profit targets (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)

• Risk-to-reward shown up front, so you always know the trade is worth taking



WHY TRADERS CHOOSE SMARTWAVE

• Saves hours of analysis — the work is done for you

• Removes emotion and guesswork — follow a defined plan, not your feelings

• Higher-timeframe trend awareness keeps you trading with the bigger move, not against it

• Multi-layer confirmation filters out weak, noisy setups

• A clean on-chart dashboard shows market bias and context at a glance

• Premium, easy-to-read visuals — levels and markers without the clutter



NEVER MISS A SETUP

• Instant alerts: pop-up, mobile push and email on every new signal and when targets or stops are hit

• Every alert can be switched on or off to match your style

• Outdated signals expire automatically, keeping your chart clean and current



WORKS THE WAY YOU TRADE

• Any market: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, metals, crypto and more

• Any timeframe (H4 and D1 recommended for the cleanest signals)

• Ideal for swing and intraday trading — for beginners and pros alike

• Simple setup: attach it to the chart and you're ready



Whether you're building consistency or sharpening an existing strategy, SmartWave Signals gives you a structured, disciplined edge: clear entries, defined risk, and targets you can actually plan around.



Add SmartWave Signals to your chart today and start trading with a plan — not a guess.





