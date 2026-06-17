Smart Wave Signals

SmartWave Signals — Elliott Wave Buy & Sell Signals with Complete Trade Plans for MT5

Tired of staring at the chart trying to guess where the next move begins? SmartWave Signals reads the market structure for you and hands you a complete, ready-to-trade plan — so you act with clarity and confidence instead of hesitation.

Powered by advanced Elliott Wave analysis, it pinpoints high-probability turning points and delivers everything you need in one clean signal.

WHAT YOU GET ON EVERY SIGNAL
• A clear BUY or SELL arrow the moment a setup forms
• Exact entry price
• Protective Stop-Loss
• Three Take-Profit targets (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)
• Risk-to-reward shown up front, so you always know the trade is worth taking

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE SMARTWAVE
• Saves hours of analysis — the work is done for you
• Removes emotion and guesswork — follow a defined plan, not your feelings
• Higher-timeframe trend awareness keeps you trading with the bigger move, not against it
• Multi-layer confirmation filters out weak, noisy setups
• A clean on-chart dashboard shows market bias and context at a glance
• Premium, easy-to-read visuals — levels and markers without the clutter

NEVER MISS A SETUP
• Instant alerts: pop-up, mobile push and email on every new signal and when targets or stops are hit
• Every alert can be switched on or off to match your style
• Outdated signals expire automatically, keeping your chart clean and current

WORKS THE WAY YOU TRADE
• Any market: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, metals, crypto and more
• Any timeframe (H4 and D1 recommended for the cleanest signals)
• Ideal for swing and intraday trading — for beginners and pros alike
• Simple setup: attach it to the chart and you're ready

Whether you're building consistency or sharpening an existing strategy, SmartWave Signals gives you a structured, disciplined edge: clear entries, defined risk, and targets you can actually plan around.

Add SmartWave Signals to your chart today and start trading with a plan — not a guess.


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This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Recuroid
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself. The system is based on two key algorithms. The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, t
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
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