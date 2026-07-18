Arcanum Titan — Institutional Logic. Automated Execution.

Arcanum Titan is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on institutional order flow concepts — Market Structure Breaks and Order Block detection — translated into a rule-based, mechanical execution engine.

This is not a system built on indicators, moving averages, or fixed technical patterns. Titan reads market structure the way institutional traders do: it identifies shifts in trend direction, locates the order blocks that caused those shifts, and places precise orders at key levels with predefined risk.

Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment the order is placed. No exceptions.





IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended broker setup, and optimized settings.



What Makes Arcanum Titan Different





Most EAs on MQL5 rely on grid recovery, martingale progression, or indicator crossovers. Titan uses none of these.





The system is built on a proprietary ZigZag-based structure detection algorithm that identifies swing highs and swing lows in real time. When market structure breaks — when a higher low fails or a lower high is violated — Titan searches for the order block candle responsible for the move and places a pending stop order at that level.





The entry logic includes a Fibonacci-weighted confirmation filter that prevents premature signals during shallow pullbacks. Only confirmed structural shifts generate trade setups.





Each trade is an independent decision. No position stacking. No lot multiplication. No hidden recovery logic. One setup, one order, one defined outcome.









How It Works





Titan operates exclusively on the M30 timeframe. Once attached to a chart, the EA handles everything automatically:





It monitors market structure using an internal swing detection engine

It identifies bullish and bearish Market Structure Breaks

It locates the most relevant Order Block candle within the structural move

The system is designed to be patient. It does not trade every day. It does not chase price. It waits for confirmed structural shifts and executes only when the probability setup is fully aligned.









Risk Management





Titan offers five automatic risk levels tied to account equity, or a manual override for full control:

Lot size is dynamically calculated for every trade based on the distance between entry and stop loss. This ensures consistent risk regardless of market volatility or order block size.









Not Built for Prop Firms.





Setup

Symbol: US2000 Timeframe: M30 Minimum Deposit: $500 Recommended Deposit: $1000+ Leverage: 1:30 minimum Account Type: Hedging Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading — ECN / Raw Spread accounts VPS: Mandatory - Titan must run 24/5 without interruption. A stable VPS with low latency is highly recommended. Disconnections or platform restarts will cause missed setups.



Attach Titan to the M30 timeframe. Select your risk level. The EA handles everything else.

No indicators to configure. No parameters to optimize. No timeframes to switch between.

After purchase, send me a private message to receive the complete installation manual with step-by-step broker setup instructions, recommended account configuration, and optimized settings.









The Philosophy Behind Titan





Markets are not random. Institutions leave footprints in the form of order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and structural breaks. Arcanum Titan is built to read those footprints and act on them with mechanical discipline. It does not predict. It does not guess. It reads structure, waits for confirmation, and executes with defined risk.

Patience is the strategy. Structure is the edge. Discipline is the execution. This is Arcanum Titan.









DISCLAIMER:

Trading foreign exchange, gold, and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. Arcanum Titan uses market orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade. There will be losing trades. Performance should be evaluated over a minimum of 3–6 months, not on individual results. No automated system can guarantee profits. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.