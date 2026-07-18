Arcanum Titan

Arcanum Titan — Institutional Logic. Automated Execution.

Arcanum Titan is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on institutional order flow concepts — Market Structure Breaks and Order Block detection — translated into a rule-based, mechanical execution engine.

This is not a system built on indicators, moving averages, or fixed technical patterns. Titan reads market structure the way institutional traders do: it identifies shifts in trend direction, locates the order blocks that caused those shifts, and places precise orders at key levels with predefined risk.

Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment the order is placed. No exceptions.



IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended broker setup, and optimized settings.


What Makes Arcanum Titan Different

Most EAs on MQL5 rely on grid recovery, martingale progression, or indicator crossovers. Titan uses none of these.

The system is built on a proprietary ZigZag-based structure detection algorithm that identifies swing highs and swing lows in real time. When market structure breaks — when a higher low fails or a lower high is violated — Titan searches for the order block candle responsible for the move and places a pending stop order at that level.

The entry logic includes a Fibonacci-weighted confirmation filter that prevents premature signals during shallow pullbacks. Only confirmed structural shifts generate trade setups.

Each trade is an independent decision. No position stacking. No lot multiplication. No hidden recovery logic. One setup, one order, one defined outcome.


How It Works

Titan operates exclusively on the M30 timeframe. Once attached to a chart, the EA handles everything automatically:

It monitors market structure using an internal swing detection engine
It identifies bullish and bearish Market Structure Breaks
It locates the most relevant Order Block candle within the structural move

The system is designed to be patient. It does not trade every day. It does not chase price. It waits for confirmed structural shifts and executes only when the probability setup is fully aligned.


Risk Management

Titan offers five automatic risk levels tied to account equity, or a manual override for full control:

Lot size is dynamically calculated for every trade based on the distance between entry and stop loss. This ensures consistent risk regardless of market volatility or order block size.


Not Built for Prop Firms.


Setup
Symbol: US2000
Timeframe: M30
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Deposit: $1000+
Leverage: 1:30 minimum
Account Type: Hedging
Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading — ECN / Raw Spread accounts
VPS: Mandatory - Titan must run 24/5 without interruption. A stable VPS with low latency is highly recommended. Disconnections or platform restarts will cause missed setups.

Attach Titan to the M30 timeframe. Select your risk level. The EA handles everything else.

No indicators to configure. No parameters to optimize. No timeframes to switch between.

After purchase, send me a private message to receive the complete installation manual with step-by-step broker setup instructions, recommended account configuration, and optimized settings.


The Philosophy Behind Titan

Markets are not random. Institutions leave footprints in the form of order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and structural breaks.

Arcanum Titan is built to read those footprints and act on them with mechanical discipline.

It does not predict. It does not guess. It reads structure, waits for confirmation, and executes with defined risk.

Patience is the strategy. Structure is the edge. Discipline is the execution.

This is Arcanum Titan.



DISCLAIMER:
Trading foreign exchange, gold, and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. Arcanum Titan uses market orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade. There will be losing trades. Performance should be evaluated over a minimum of 3–6 months, not on individual results. No automated system can guarantee profits. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
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Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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