Gold Turbo S
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Gold Turbo S is a high-speed grid trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses a dynamic, multi-level grid system that automatically builds positions in both directions using alternating BUY and SELL STOP orders.
The EA starts with a momentum-based entry and then expands into a structured grid, scaling position sizes across up to 15 levels. Each level uses predefined lot sizes and distances, allowing controlled exposure while aiming to capture market swings.
The system closes all trades once a defined basket profit target is reached, making it a cycle-based strategy rather than single-trade focused.
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Please test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase - This is a high risk grid trading system, featuring martingale scaling and basket-level profit targets.
Recommended balance - $ 10 000 minimum | Leverage - 1.500
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How It Works
- Initial Entry
- Opens a BUY trade when short-term momentum shifts.
- Immediately places a SELL STOP below price to begin the grid.
- Grid Expansion
- As price moves, alternating BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders are placed.
- Each new level increases lot size and distance.
- The grid builds in a zig-zag structure, capturing volatility in both directions
- Basket Close
- When total floating profit reaches the set target, all trades and pending orders are closed together.
How to Use
1. Setup
- Attach EA to XAUUSD
- Use M5 timeframe
- Ensure AutoTrading is enabled
2. Key Settings
Lot Sizes (Levels 1–15)
- Controls risk scaling
- Lower values = safer
- Higher values = more aggressive recovery
Distances
- Defines spacing between grid levels
- Larger distances = safer, fewer trades
- Smaller distances = faster but riskier
Profit Target
- Profit_Amount_To_Close_All_Orders
- Basket profit in account currency (e.g. $5)
Trading Time
- Limit trading session if needed (e.g. avoid news)
ATR Period
- Controls how sensitivity to volatility is calculated
Level Enable Switches
- Disable higher levels to reduce risk exposure
3. Safety Controls
- Set Max Spread to avoid bad entries on gold spikes
- Use Margin Check (recommended ON)
- Optional Max Risk % filter for extra protection
Best Practices (Important)
- Works best on volatile sessions (London / New York overlap)
- Avoid running during major news events unless tuned
- Start with low lot sizes and fewer levels (e.g. up to Level 6–8)
- Use higher account balance to handle grid drawdown
- Always test on demo before going live
Summary
Gold Turbo S is a smart adaptive grid EA built for gold scalping conditions. It combines:
- Structured grid execution
- Basket profit closure
- Strong trade safety validation
It’s designed to ride gold’s volatility cycles efficiently, but like all grid systems, it requires proper risk control and disciplined settings.