Sideways Trader Pro EA mr

SIDEWAYS TRADER PRO EA - is an advanced double-pair grid trading system!

Robot is adaptive to market conditions automatically. M5 timeframe!





Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: NZDCAD Set_file AUDNZD Set_file





EA stand out features:

- Entry and Exit points are automatically adjusted by EA depending on market volatility.

- Expert Advisor can manage Buy and Sell orders on each pair simultaneously.

- EA is able to run on 2 pairs simultaneously.

- Robot builds dynamic grid automatically depending on volatility as well.

- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.

- System is not wasting money for commissions as many scalpers, just use standard account for that purpose.

- Automatic lots calculation depending on account balance size.

- TimeFrame: M5.

- Trading pairs: NZDCAD, AUDNZD.

- Operating time: EA operates 24/5.

- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart.





How to install:

- Open 2 following charts:

NZDCAD, AUDNZD.

- Select M5 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.

- Leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC) to let EA doing its job.





IMPORTANT:

- Parameters MAGIC for Buy/Sell always must be different.

- MAGICs must not be similar on different pairs - use recommended Set_files.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.