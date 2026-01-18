Golden quatro

Current price valid for 48 hours only , will soon increase more
 GOLDEN QUATRO – Algorithmic Trading Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD)

Golden Quatro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). The system is built on the synergy of four carefully selected technical indicators, combining trend analysis with momentum confirmation to create a stable, rule-based trading framework adapted to the unique behavior of the gold market.

The EA is designed for traders who value clarity, disciplined execution, and full automation—without the need to manually adjust complex strategy parameters.

STRATEGY LOGIC – FOUR PILLARS OF ANALYSIS

Golden Quatro is based on a proprietary mix of four indicators:

MA (Moving Average) – defines the primary market trend

DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) – provides faster reaction to price changes

TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) – reduces market noise and improves entry precision

CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – evaluates momentum and overbought/oversold conditions

Only when conditions from all four indicators align does the EA execute a trade, ensuring that entries are filtered by both trend direction and market momentum.

CORE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Trading Style: Intraday / Trend–Momentum Strategy
Minimum Balance: 300 USD
Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher
Timeframe: H4

POSITION SIZING – DYNAMIC OR FIXED LOT MODE

Golden Quatro offers two position-sizing modes, selectable in the EA settings:

Dynamic Lot Growth

The user defines a numeric value that specifies how much account balance increase is required to raise the lot size by 0.01

Example:
If the value is set to 500, the lot size will increase by 0.01 for every 500 units of balance growth

This creates a progressive growth curve, automatically scaling position size as the account grows

 Dynamic lot mode works only on USD or EUR denominated accounts

For accounts in other currencies:

an appropriate conversion factor must be applied,
or

the fixed lot mode should be used instead

 Fixed Lot Mode

Disable the dynamic lot option

Enter a specific lot size manually (e.g. 0.01, 0.05, 0.10)

Recommended for accounts using non-USD or non-EUR base currencies

TRADE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Every trade is opened with an individual Stop Loss and Take Profit

No grid trading

No martingale

No loss averaging

Each position is treated as a standalone trade, based solely on current market conditions and confirmation from all four indicators.

THE GOLDEN QUATRO PHILOSOPHY – SIMPLICITY WITH CONTROL

Golden Quatro does not require:

manual indicator optimization

strategy parameter tuning

advanced trading experience

The trader makes one key decision:
 choosing the lot mode and its value

All trade execution and management are handled automatically by the algorithm.

FINAL OVERVIEW

Golden Quatro is a robust Expert Advisor for gold trading that combines:

classic moving averages

advanced exponential smoothing

momentum-based confirmation

flexible position sizing

With its clean logic, absence of aggressive money-management techniques, and straightforward setup, Golden Quatro is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a structured and automated approach to trading gold.
Recommended products
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Experts
The "InterSym MT5" advisor trades any symbols presented by the broker in the "Market Watch" provided that the symbol has no restrictions on trading. Allows you to trade and test up to 15 symbols (with different settings for each symbol) simultaneously. The influence of the spread is not critical, which allows you to trade on accounts with a high spread (cent accounts). The calculation algorithm is based on the dynamics of price movement and is not tied to fixed points, which allows it to be a
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Lovec Trend MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Experts
Robot Lovec Trend MT5. Designed exclusively for trend work on the H1 hourly chart. I bring to your attention an advisor, my own development. Settings are universal for all currency pairs. Suitable for most instruments, especially trend currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. And also futures and indices. Inputs are carried out exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal performance as in the tester, and without slipping. Exit from the transaction under the combined
Insider Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Raptor Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Raptor Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на трендовом ом рынке, для этого специально подбираются соответствующие валютные пары. Советник торгует с рынка в зависимости от направления тренда. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на таймфреймах Н4, W1 и MN1 выставляется ордер на покупку; Если свеча медвежья на таймфреймах
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Golden King Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Golden King Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на спокойном рынке. Возможно ручное открытие позиций. Пара XAUUSD, ТФ М5. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется ордер на покупку; Если цена пошла против нас, чере
Macd Cross Strong
Thibault Georges Rene Duval
Experts
Recommended accounts : ECN, Cent or USD, Profirm, ... This EA is a trading algorithm combine the trend of the market and the cross of MACD. The symbol recommended : all : GOLD, or all pair of FOREX Minimum : 1 000 USD Time Frame : 5 Minutes ONLY The Draw Down is very small and constant, is very safe (-19 %) Example of performance 18 % for 01-09-2025 -22-10-2025 (almost 2 months) 18 % for 2 months
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
Experts
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. This system is powered by a propriet
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Janus Disaster Recovery MT5
Boris Sklyaruk
2 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor for r ecovery   accounts from a drawdown!          MT4 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery   from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Experts
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5  implements a robust Average Directional Index(ADX) strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced fu
Steel MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Experts
Steel è un potente expert advisor dal codice stabile e pulito che apre un singolo trade per mercato impostando Take Profit e Stop Loss e sfrutta il Trailing Stop Loss per ottenere il migliore profitto. Può essere utilizzato e configurato su qualsiasi mercato in quanto il segnale di acquisto o vendita viene elaborato dalla sola lettura delle candele rendendolo immune da falsi e ritardatari segnali generati dagli indicatori. Si può impostare la lettura di una singola candela o di un gruppo, quand
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
Superiority in Calculations
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and
DynamicEdge MT5
Katarzyna Zofia Czaban
Experts
[Channel for news and updates]  ,   [Guide on how to run EA] The EA operates with advanced AI and machine learning, constantly adapting to market conditions in real-time. With historical data analysis and real-time execution, Dynamic Edge ensures you stay ahead of the market and capture the best opportunities as they arise. For traders who prefer ensured profit, Dynamic Edge includes an optional recovery zone feature . This setting increases trade aggressiveness , but to use it effectively, a
Ninja Moving Average Crossover
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Ninja Moving Average Crossover + Martingale (Alternate Lots) Ninja Moving Average Crossover is an Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the power of Moving Average Crossover signals with an alternate lots Martingale strategy to enter and manage trades. It can run on any pair and timeframe (with proper optimization). Best results were obtained on: EURUSD – H1 But it can be used on any symbol and timeframe with the right settings. SET Files will be available in the Comments section. I
AquilaGridMaster
Daniel Schlemper
Experts
AquilaGridMaster Simple but Efficient AquilaGridMaster ist ein Expert Advisor für MetaTrader 5, der ein adaptives Grid-Trading gegen die kurzfristige Trendrichtung umsetzt. Die Strategie nutzt gängige Marktphasen, in denen Trends durch Korrekturen unterbrochen werden, und schließt alle Positionen gemeinsam als Basket. Der EA passt sowohl die Grid-Abstände als auch das Take-Profit-Ziel dynamisch an die Tiefe des Grids an. Dadurch kann eine Korrektur früher ausgenutzt werden, während gleichzeitig
A1 Beta
Justin Jeremy Salazar Agleam
Experts
# A1 Beta Expert Advisor: Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System ## Perfect for Traders Who Want Reliable, Automated Trading ** A1 Beta Expert ** is a sophisticated trading robot that combines three powerful technical indicators to identify high-probability market entries with smart risk management built-in. ## Key Features: - **Triple-Confirmation Strategy**: Uses Awesome Oscillator color changes, RSI levels, and ATR volatility measures for precise entry points - **Dynamic Position Siz
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Volatility Trend EA
Thabang Ismael Molefe
Experts
The EA  follows the market trend and open orders to follow the trend, it closes when the market direction changes. It is best performing when the market is also trending and good with H1 and H4 TF. So far the best settings used currently om moving averages is 10EMA and 40EMA. No Stop Loss and Take Profit as the order gets closed as soon as the trend changes direction. Use Trail Stop to protect all your profits.
The EURUSD looking at the Majors
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The EURUSD looking at the Majors  is a Multipair System for operate the  EURUSD !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!   THIS EA IS FOR USED IN EURUSD ONLY.  !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!  This system detects a multi-pair entry point based on the value of the majors and operates that entry in the EURUSD with its own and efficient algorithm. All tickets have an SL and TP and use optimized trailing. You have to use the name of the value in your broker, in the corresponding inputs. Very stable growth curve as result of s
EA Ultra Speed MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. The "EA Ultra Speed" Expert Advisor is based on non-indicator work strictly according to the specified rules for opening and closing deals. The EA was created and tested on the main pairs, but this does not mean that you cannot try it on other currency pairs. The idea is that pending orders up or down are placed at a given distance from the current price. Let's say the price increased by 10 points within an hour and reached 1.3025. The EA follows the price and now ord
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
KillerTrend Ichimoku
Chang Suk Chung
Experts
KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span. Parameters Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 day
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
More from author
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
Solution
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (2)
Experts
Solution is a neural network system trained on quant data, using complex methods such as hedges, average systems, automatic adjustment to market volatility and automatic hedging of positions in the event of unexpected market data (news). you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( Default is MEDIUM ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( compound interest ). Symbol AUDCAD Min deposit 300 USD or more M
Universum Mt5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals) After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.). Technical Requirements Minimum Deposit: $100 Leverage: 1:30 or high Timeframe : M15 Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets,
Madness EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (1)
Experts
Madness is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Trend Following techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. This Expert is designed to work on the Multicurrency pair. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on D1 TimeFrame . You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the tab, the lower your risk ).   The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest
Open Neuron
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Open neuron is Neural Network System for the AUDCAD symbol, if you want to use this EA right away, just run it on AUDCAD  D1 TimeFrame with default settings and that's it. Deep Machine Learning and Quant Data were used to train EA. you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the "Progression Balance" tab, the lower your risk ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( co
AI Quant
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
This is a promotional price and will be increased soon . AI Quant is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Currency Strenght techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. All orders are closed with a take profit or trailing stop. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on H1 TimeFrame .( EA will automatically select and open positions on the appropriate currency pairs ) You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management . ( Default is MEDIUM ) The EA au
Nebuchadnezzar MT5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Nebuchadnezzar - Algorithmic Intelligence at the Service of Traders After years of research, testing, and the implementation of advanced probabilistic methods and game theory, Nebuchadnezzar was created – an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that redefines the approach to algorithmic trading. Its strategy is based on a unique combination of Raymond Cloud , Bollinger Bands , and probabilistic mathematical models such as Kelly's Criterion . Thanks to this, Nebuchadnezzar can dynami
Gold BooM EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Gold Boom – Professional Gold Trading Explosion (XAU/USD) Gold Boom is a modern Expert Advisor (EA) built using MQL5, specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It leverages a professional pending order system based on High-Frequency Trading (HFT) techniques, similar to those used by top institutional trading firms.   Key Information: Main symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Minimum deposit: $200 Minimum leverage: 1:30 Recommended timeframe: M15 Optimal broker: IC Markets (or any broker with low spre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review