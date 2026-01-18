Est930

Recommended products
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.17 (119)
Experts
NODE Neural EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for EURUSD that uses a neural network to filter the best market opportunities and simplify automated trading as much as possible. It is designed to be easy to use from day one : you install it, adjust the risk, and let the internal logic manage entries and exits consistently. Before you start, we recommend reading the full user guide to understand all the settings and the risk philosophy: Click here to read the guide What makes NODE different Specialized i
FREE
Simple Strategy Grid Pro
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Simple Strategy Grid Pro  is a trading advisor combining four indicators (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX) into a grid-based strategy. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders due to its flexible settings and automation. Strategy The advisor enters trades on signal changes from FALSE to TRUE, using RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50, MACD above signal line, and ADX > 25 for long positions (opposite for shorts). Take Profit is calculated from VWAP, with grid steps adjusted via ATR. Key Features Combin
FREE
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Pairs Trading Expert
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Experts
Profitable Statistical Arbitrage  and   M ean Reversion Algorithm This Expert Advisor implements the well-established   Pairs Trading   algorithm — a classic quantitative trading strategy based on   statistical arbitrage   and   mean reversion . The EA identifies the optimal hedge ratio between two correlated trading symbols to construct a synthetic stationary spread . It continuously monitors the deviation of this spread from its mean value and opens synthetic BUY/SELL baskets when the spread
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
CandleSignalEA
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
CandleSignalEA is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed for scalping on lower timeframes (primarily M1). It is optimized for highly volatile instruments such as gold (XAU/USD) and generates numerous small profitable trades. Since the strategy is sensitive to market noise and sharp price movements, it performs best under tight spreads and low trading costs. The EA is fully autonomous: it supports dynamic trailing stop, broker-compliant SL/TP adjustment, filtering by spread, RSI, movin
FREE
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Experts
Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
News Advisor MT5 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Adaptive Trend & Volatility EA , fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based risk management , and advanced trade management to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions. This EA does not rely on simple indicator crossovers or scalping techniques. Instead, it uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. Recommendation For Gol
FREE
Vroc Scalper
Michele Catanzaro
Experts
Vroc_Scalper Expert advisor trend follower based on the indicator of the same name. It work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5 . The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss. Stop Loss is intended in deposit currency not in pips. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" from 2014 to 2020 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max lo
Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
Zbynek Liska
Utilities
Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management Key Features Multi-Master Architecture Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously Automatic master account detection or manual configuration Real-time trade synchronization via file system Independent risk management for each master Advanced Risk Management Individual risk settings per master account Automatic lot size calculation based
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Veltrix Gold EA
Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
Experts
**Veltrix Gold EA – Advanced Automated Trading Expert Advisor** Veltrix Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-following strategies with smart risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions. ### Key Features: - Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) - Compatible with MetaTrader 5 - Uses advanced trend detection algorithms - Includes smart trailing stop and dynami
FREE
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
American Dream MT5 leverage robot, extremely risky, running the risk of losing 100% of the invested capital. the robot's proposal is to make 10usd become 100k in the shortest possible time, therefore, leverage and risk are maximum, but controllable. Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will
Bar Follow EA
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
This robot has the purpose of operating in favor of force bars, the size of the force bar can be configured, the takeprofit and stoploss can be defined by the users or can be automatically placed by the robot (in this case the takeprofit and stoploss targets are the size of the previous bar). The values ​​defined in the parameters must be changed according to the users' needs. 
FREE
Gold Digger AI
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA. New EA Promotion Price: $199   →   $24 9 Characteristic one order at a time fixed stop loss adaptive night trading Optimize slippage news filter Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero Can be used with other EAs Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ma
The Chicken Trader
Dimitrios Dimas
Experts
The Chicken Trader Description: The Chicken Trader is a whimsical and entertaining trading algorithm inspired by the viral "Trading Chicken" sensation on social media. This Expert Advisor (EA) replicates the unpredictable trading style of the famous chicken, offering a lighthearted approach to trading.   Features: Random Market Direction : The EA randomly chooses between placing a Buy or Sell trade.   Session Selection : It randomly selects one of the three major trading sessions for entry:  
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Experts
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Spulse EMA DCA
Md Abdul Manann
5 (1)
Experts
Spulse EMA DCA EA - Advanced Grid Trading with Smart Filters ( Should you have any suggestions for improvement, please feel free to share them in the comments.) A free, powerful, and highly customizable grid trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, now with advanced risk management and filtering capabilities. The Spulse EMA DCA EA is built for traders who want precise control over their automated grid strategies. It combines a classic EMA-based entry with a sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (
FREE
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
More from author
ICT killzones with fvgs
Ahmed Esmat Omer Eisa
Indicators
Indicator Description  This indicator draws red-border rectangles during specific daily ICT Kill Zones (EST): 3:00 – 4:00 AM EST 10:00 – 11:00 AM EST 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST During each active time window, the indicator automatically creates rectangles and highlights  Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed shortly before and during the selected Kill Zones, including recent prior FVGs for additional confluence. The Kill Zones are designed according to ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts and can be used as a c
FREE
Clean Smart Sessions
Ahmed Esmat Omer Eisa
Indicators
Product Description  Clean, Smart Sessions is a professional trading sessions indicator designed to provide traders with a clear, accurate, and clutter-free view of the active market sessions directly on the chart. The indicator dynamically detects and displays the active trading session (Asian, London, and New York) in real time, drawing a clean session box that continuously updates to reflect the session’s true high and low. When sessions overlap, each active session is handled independently
FREE
