WPR for 8 Symbols mc

Forex Indicator "WPR for 8 Symbols" for MT4, No repaint.





- WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping.

- It is great to take Sell entries from strong OverBought zone (above -10) and Buy entries from strong OverSold zone (below -90).

- "WPR for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control WPR values of up to 8 different forex symbols just on 1 chart.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries from OverSold/OverBought areas as well.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.