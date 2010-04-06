Confirm Hub

Confirm Hub provides instant, rule-based confirmation alerts to help traders execute their entry strategies with consistency and precision. Designed for repeated use without discretion creep, the tool supports long-term profitability through disciplined, rule-based decision-making.

Confirm Hub is activated with a single click and alerts the trader when predefined conditions are met — without constant screen watching.

The tool includes an optional multi-symbol tracking panel, allowing alerts to be activated and monitored across multiple symbols at once. The panel can be disabled for single-symbol use on a clean, clutter-free chart.

All confirmations included in the hub are triggered on candle close, making them reliable, objective, and easy to backtest or paper-test.

Future Expansion Included:

Confirm Hub currently provides candle break confirmation alerts, with more confirmation types planned. These additions will make Confirm Hub adaptable to virtually any strategy framework.

Purchase now at a lower price and receive all future confirmation updates at no extra cost. Pricing will increase as new confirmation types are added.


Key Features:

A growing suite of confirmation types, with additional algorithms added in upcoming updates

Semi-automatic alerting, giving full user control over when and where alerts are placed

Multi-symbol tracking panel to monitor active alerts across multiple symbols

Background alert processing — alerts remain active during terminal shutdowns and chart symbol changes

Customizable alert colors for untriggered and triggered states


How It Works

1.Monitor price
Observe price as it approaches a potential reversal or decision area on the chart.

2.Activate the alert
Click the corner button (arrow) to place a confirmation alert in the selected direction.

3.Receive confirmation
The tool continuously tracks price and triggers an alert the moment the selected break occurs.
When triggered, the “Alert” label and an alert bell are displayed on the chart. The line and button colors change to indicate the triggered state.
The candle that triggered the alert is indicated with an arrow.

4.Deactivate anytime

Click the button again to remove the alert instantly.


Confirmations Included in the Hub:

Confirm Hub currently includes the following confirmation types:

  • Candle Body Break

  • Candle Wick Break

  • Break of Structure (BoS)


Confirmations Explained

  • Candle Body Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the body of the previous candle, confirming directional momentum.
  • Candle Wick Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the previous candle’s wick, confirming a stronger extension beyond recent extremes.
  • Break of Structure (BoS): Triggers when price closes beyond a prior swing high or swing low, confirming a shift in market structure.


Input settings Explained

Show Multi-Symbol Panel: Set to false when using the tool on a single chart symbol only. This removes the panel and provides a clean, clutter-free chart.

Number of Symbols in Panel: The panel is automatically populated using symbols from the Market Watch list. This setting defines how many symbols are included in the panel.

Show Show Clear-All-Alerts Button: When enabled, a small 'Clear' button is displayed below the panel. Clicking this button resets the entire panel and clears all active alerts.

Hide Broker Prefix / Infix / Suffix from Symbol: For brokers that append additional characters to symbol names. When enabled, the tool attempts to remove these additions so that standard symbol names are displayed in the panel.

Font Size Adjustment: Intended for high-resolution monitors to correct cases where panel text appears too large.


Notes & Limitations

  • Active alerts are tied to the timeframe on which they are placed. Changing the chart timeframe or symbol does not affect existing alerts. 
  • Alerts remain active after the terminal is closed. On restart, Confirm Hub checks whether any confirmation conditions were met while offline and issues notifications immediately.

  • Each symbol supports one active alert at a time.

  • Confirm Hub may not be compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs) attached to the same chart window. Running both on the same chart may cause temporary freezes when switching symbols.

  • Symbol names displayed in the panel act as clickable buttons for quick symbol loading. While this improves ease of use, MetaTrader 5 limitations can cause delays. For the fastest symbol switching, drag-and-drop from the Market Watch window is recommended.
  • Confirm Hub can be tested in the Strategy Tester; however, the multi-symbol tracking panel is disabled.


 



More from author
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Sweet Spot MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries. The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default. Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times. Key Features: Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg Sweet Spot zone
SR Volume Map MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
SR Volume Map   displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume.  It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react. The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans. Works on all symbols and timeframes. How SR Heatmap Works SR Vol
Confirm Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Confirm Hub provides instant, rule-based confirmation alerts to help traders execute their entry strategies with consistency and precision.   Designed for repeated use without discretion creep, the tool supports long-term profitability through disciplined, rule-based decision-making. Confirm Hub is activated with a single click and alerts the trader when predefined conditions are met —   without constant screen watching . The tool includes an optional   multi-symbol tracking panel , allowing ale
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Sweet Spot
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries. The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default. Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times. Key Features: Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg Sweet Spot zone
SR Volume Map
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
SR Volume Map displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume.  It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react. The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans. Works on all symbols and timeframes. How SR Heatmap Works SR Volume
