Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator for MT4

CISD–CSD & BPR Combined Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The CISD–CSD & BPR Combined Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced technical analysis tool built upon the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. By integrating the concepts of CSD, CISD, and BPR, this indicator identifies critical market zones and delivers precise entry signals at high-probability moments.

Understanding the CISD Model

The CISD structure is based on four core phases:

  • Consolidation
  • Impulse
  • Swing Movement
  • Divergence

During consolidation, price typically trades within a narrow range without a clear directional bias, allowing liquidity to accumulate. Once price exits this range, it often does so with strong momentum. The indicator detects these transitions and plots CISD reference levels directly on the chart. A trading signal is generated whenever price decisively breaks a CISD zone.

Role of CSD in Market Structure

The CSD (Change in State of Delivery) concept focuses on shifts in order flow and changes in market direction. Acting as a complementary confirmation to CISD, CSD helps traders identify potential trend continuations or reversals with greater accuracy.

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Signal & Forecasting

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Trend-Following – Reversal – Range

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

The BPR (Balanced Price Range) highlights market zones where price remains balanced between buyers and sellers. ICT traders consider these areas highly significant, as breakouts from BPR zones often lead to strong directional moves.

  • Green zones indicate bullish BPR areas
  • Red zones represent bearish BPR areas
  • Blue zones mark invalidated BPR ranges

 

CISD–CSD & BPR Buy Signal

On the Cardano (ADA) chart using a 30-minute timeframe, price initially reacts to a higher-timeframe CISD level before beginning an upward move. When price subsequently breaks above a lower CISD zone, the indicator confirms a buy signal with a green arrow, signaling a potential long entry.

 

CISD–CSD & BPR Sell Signal

In the AUD/USD pair on a 1-hour timeframe, a sell signal appears following a corrective price movement. After interacting with a key CISD zone, price resumes a bearish trend. Once price breaks below a minor CISD level, a red arrow is displayed, indicating a short trade opportunity.

 

Customization & Settings

  • Light Theme: Adjusts the chart’s visual appearance
  • Show BPR: Enables or disables BPR zones
  • Show CISD Zones: Toggles CISD level visibility
  • BPR CISD Limit: Defines the ratio between BPR zones and CISD levels (default: 4)

 

Conclusion

The CISD–CSD & BPR Indicator significantly improves trade precision by combining multiple ICT-based concepts, including Consolidation, Impulse, Swing Movement, Divergence, and Balanced Price Ranges (BPR).

With clearly defined buy and sell arrow signals, this indicator helps traders execute trades with greater confidence. Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4, it is an excellent addition for advanced traders who rely on ICT and Smart Money concepts for in-depth market analysis.

Recommended products
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicators
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Mega Indicator MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Indicators
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicators
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It i
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicators
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
More from author
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
3 (1)
Indicators
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review