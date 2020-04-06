Aurora Scalp Pro
- Experts
- Ritthanong Chimpa
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Aurora Scalp Pro – Smooth Booster Edition
Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor
Designed for Smooth Equity Growth and Strict Risk Control
📌 Overview
Aurora Scalp Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for traders who prefer scalping with controlled risk and smooth equity growth rather than aggressive or unstable trading styles.
This EA is built on the proven Aurora trading DNA, enhanced with a special Smooth Booster Mode that adapts trading behavior dynamically when market conditions are favorable.
The main objective of Aurora Scalp Pro is to deliver consistent performance with low drawdown, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
🚀 Key Features
-
Gold Scalping Strategy (XAUUSD only)
-
Smooth Booster Mode for stable equity curve
-
Low Drawdown Focused
-
No Grid
-
No Martingale
-
No Hedging
-
Balanced Buy & Sell logic
-
Session-based trading (London / New York)
-
Designed for small accounts
🧠 Smooth Booster Mode
The Smooth Booster Mode is automatically activated only when the system is already performing well and market conditions are suitable.
This mode:
-
Slightly increases trade frequency
-
Locks profits faster
-
Reduces equity curve fluctuations
-
Automatically turns off when risk conditions increase
The result is a clean and smooth equity curve, making the EA more stable and investor-friendly.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M1 (Recommended)
-
Broker: ECN / Low spread recommended
-
Minimum Deposit: $50+
-
Included Presets:
-
SAFE – conservative and smooth
-
BALANCED – recommended for most users
-
BOOST – higher frequency with risk limits
-
📊 Strategy Characteristics
-
High win rate (typically 75–80% in tests)
-
Controlled drawdown
-
Short holding time (scalping)
-
Trades only when market conditions are favorable
(Backtest results depend on broker conditions and historical data quality.)
🔒 Risk Management & Safety
-
Built-in risk control
-
Daily drawdown protection
-
Trade frequency limits
-
Automatic mode adjustment based on performance
Aurora Scalp Pro prioritizes capital preservation first, profit second.
👤 Who Is This EA For?
-
Traders looking for safe gold scalping
-
Users who prefer smooth equity curves
-
Small account traders ($50–$300+)
-
Traders who want a system that can run continuously with risk control
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before using this Expert Advisor on a live account.