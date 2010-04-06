QuantumPropGoldEA

🔷 Quantum Prop Gold EA

Professional Prop-Firm Safe Trading System

General Concept

Quantum Prop Gold EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed specifically for strict prop firm requirements and conservative long-term trading.

The robot does not use any aggressive or risky techniques such as:

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid trading

❌ Averaging

❌ Hedging

❌ Loss recovery systems

❌ Hidden compensation algorithms

Every trade has a real logical Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility.

Who this robot is for

Quantum Prop Gold EA is ideal for:

✔ Prop firms

✔ Trading challenges

✔ Funding programs

✔ Conservative traders

✔ Investors

✔ Real trading accounts

✔ Gold and major currency pairs

The robot was designed with focus on stability, discipline, risk control and strict compliance with prop firm rules.

Trading logic

The robot uses multi-level signal filtering:

• Global and local trend detection

• Direction filtering

• Momentum analysis

• Volatility control

• Market structure confirmation

• Flat and uncertain market avoidance

Entries are executed only when several independent conditions are aligned.

Risk management

• ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss

• Risk/Reward optimized Take Profit

• Lot size based on risk percentage

• Every trade has predefined risk

The robot never opens a trade without limited risk.

Prop Firm Safe Architecture

• Daily drawdown control

• Trade frequency limitation

• No aggressive recovery systems

• Strict discipline

Position management

• Trailing activates only in profit

• Can move to breakeven

• Gradually protects profit

• Never moves stops chaotically

Trading style

"Trading like a disciplined professional trader, not a gambling algorithm."

Commercial positioning

Quantum Prop Gold EA is not a deposit growth robot.

It is designed for stability, capital preservation and long-term use.