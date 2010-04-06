QuantumPropGoldEA
- Experts
- Alexandr Samonii
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🔷 Quantum Prop Gold EA
Professional Prop-Firm Safe Trading System
General Concept
Quantum Prop Gold EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed specifically for strict prop firm requirements and conservative long-term trading.
The robot does not use any aggressive or risky techniques such as:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid trading
❌ Averaging
❌ Hedging
❌ Loss recovery systems
❌ Hidden compensation algorithms
Every trade has a real logical Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility.
Who this robot is for
Quantum Prop Gold EA is ideal for:
✔ Prop firms
✔ Trading challenges
✔ Funding programs
✔ Conservative traders
✔ Investors
✔ Real trading accounts
✔ Gold and major currency pairs
The robot was designed with focus on stability, discipline, risk control and strict compliance with prop firm rules.
Trading logic
The robot uses multi-level signal filtering:
• Global and local trend detection
• Direction filtering
• Momentum analysis
• Volatility control
• Market structure confirmation
• Flat and uncertain market avoidance
Entries are executed only when several independent conditions are aligned.
Risk management
• ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss
• Risk/Reward optimized Take Profit
• Lot size based on risk percentage
• Every trade has predefined risk
The robot never opens a trade without limited risk.
Prop Firm Safe Architecture
• Daily drawdown control
• Trade frequency limitation
• No aggressive recovery systems
• Strict discipline
Position management
• Trailing activates only in profit
• Can move to breakeven
• Gradually protects profit
• Never moves stops chaotically
Trading style
"Trading like a disciplined professional trader, not a gambling algorithm."
Commercial positioning
Quantum Prop Gold EA is not a deposit growth robot.
It is designed for stability, capital preservation and long-term use.