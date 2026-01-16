Opening Gaps Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5

Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5

The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced analytical tool designed to identify daily price gaps and transform them into high-probability support and resistance zones directly on the chart.

Support areas are initially displayed in gray, while resistance zones appear in red. When price decisively breaks through one of these levels and holds, the indicator automatically changes the zone color to purple, confirming the formation of a Breaker Block and a shift in market structure.

 

Key Features of the Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5

Below is a summary of the indicator’s main specifications:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money Concepts

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation & Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities

 

Indicator Explanation

The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 is built around the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) framework, where price gaps are treated as liquidity zones. Market behavior frequently shows that these gaps are revisited or filled, making them critical reference points for future price action.

By monitoring gap behavior and identifying when a gap evolves into a Breaker Block, the indicator helps traders anticipate both trend reversals and trend continuations with greater accuracy.

 

Bullish Scenario

In a bullish market environment, the indicator may detect a price gap on the GBP/CHF chart that initially acts as resistance and is marked in red. Once price breaks above this level and stabilizes, the indicator converts the zone into support and highlights it in purple, signaling a confirmed bullish Breaker Block.

 

Bearish Scenario

In a bearish setup, such as on a 15-minute EUR/GBP chart, the indicator may identify a support gap. After a corrective move, price breaks below the level, turning previous support into resistance. The zone is then colored purple, confirming the formation of a bearish Breaker Block.

 

Customization Settings

Traders can adjust several parameters to align the indicator with their trading approach:

  • New Day Opening Gap Duration – Specifies the analysis window for daily gaps
  • New Day Opening Gap – Enables or disables the display of the current day’s gap
  • New Week Opening Gap Duration – Sets the timeframe for weekly gap detection
  • New Week Opening Gap – Toggles the visualization of the weekly opening gap

 

Final Summary

The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 is a powerful trading tool that automatically detects New Day Opening Gaps (NDOG) and New Week Opening Gaps (NWOG), marking them as key support and resistance levels.

Designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts, this indicator offers a strategic edge by accurately identifying potential market reversals and continuation zones, enhancing both trade timing and decision-making.

Recommended products
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Hammer and bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart: - Bullish Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Shooting Star - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to co
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Indicators
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicators
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Indicators
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Rainbow Collection
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Slopes are an increasingly key concept in Technical Analysis. The most basic type is to calculate them on the prices, but also on technical indicators such as moving averages and the RSI. In technical analysis, you generally use the RSI to detect imminent reversal moves within a range. In the case of the Blue indicator, we are calculating the slope of the market price and then calculating the RSI of that slope in order to detect instances of reversal. The Blue indicator is therefore used as
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicators
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
DominoSync DoubleSix
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
DominoSync DoubleSix: An Advanced Indicator for Confident Trading DominoSync DoubleSix is an advanced indicator that helps traders identify more reliable entry signals by analyzing multiple timeframes and filtering out low-volume or unusual range candles. The entry signals are displayed on the indicator's histogram, allowing for a clearer, less intrusive analysis on the price chart. What Makes DominoSync DoubleSix Unique? Multi-Timeframe Analysis Evaluates up to 20 timeframes (from M1 to W1). Ca
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicators
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottom
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 / MT5 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the t
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
3 (1)
Indicators
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review