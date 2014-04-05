Institutional Core

🛠 Features & Technical Capabilities

The Institutional Core is an all-in-one "Chart Hygiene" solution that combines data from four different trading disciplines into a single HUD (Heads-Up Display).

1. Line Architecture (PD System)

The indicator identifies the Premium/Discount (PD) zones by analyzing a user-defined lookback period.

  • Institutional High/Low: Automatically draws real-time horizontal resistance and support based on historical peaks.

  • Equilibrium (EQ) Line: Mid-point calculation. Price above EQ is "Premium" (sell territory); price below EQ is "Discount" (buy territory).

  • Future Projection: Labels are projected into the future space of the chart to keep the current price action area clean.

2. Market Structure Engine (BOS/CHoCH)

It tracks price closes against the PD levels to identify shifts in trend:

  • BOS (Break of Structure): Confirms trend continuation.

  • CHoCH (Change of Character): Signals a potential trend reversal by breaking the opposite structural level.

3. Prop Firm Ready HUD Dashboard

A professional-grade dashboard fixed to the top-right corner providing:

  • Live PnL & Balance: Monitor your account health without opening the "Trade" tab (helps manage psychological stress during drawdowns).

  • Sentiment Engine: Cross-references RSI (momentum) and the EQ line to label the market (e.g., "Oversold," "Bullish," or "Ranging").

  • Indicator Matrix: Displays raw values for RSI and ADX with color-coded heat mapping.

4. Consolidated Session Tracker

Identifies exactly which major global session is active, including the high-probability London/NY Overlap.

📖 How to Use

Installation

  1. Open MT5 and go to File > Open Data Folder .

  2. Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators .

  3. Paste your .mq5 or .ex5 file here.

  4. Restart MT5 and drag the indicator from the Navigator (Ctrl+N) onto your chart.

Interpreting the HUD

  • Sentiment "BULLISH" (Green): Momentum is up and price is above the EQ line.

  • Sentiment "OVERSOLD" (Cyan): Price is likely at a climax; watch for a CHoCH to the upside.

  • Sentiment "RANGING" (Gray): ADX is below 20. Expect choppy action; avoid entering new trades.

Trading Strategy (The Institutional Blueprint)

  1. Identify Zone: Wait for price to enter the "Discount" zone (below the gray Dash line).

  2. Wait for Structure: Look for a CHoCH label to appear on the chart.

  3. Confirm Momentum: Ensure the Dashboard Sentiment is no longer "Bearish."

  4. Target: The opposite "Resistance" line or the "Equilibrium" line.

🏆 Prop Firm Compatibility

This indicator is optimized for traders aiming to pass evaluations:

  • Resource Efficient: Uses minimal CPU/RAM; won't crash your terminal during high-impact news.

  • Non-Repainting Structure: Once a BOS or CHoCH is confirmed on a candle close, it stays there.

  • Equity Awareness: Keeping your PnL visible at all times helps you stick to daily loss limits.

❓ FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question Answer
Does it work on all symbols? Yes. It is optimized for Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Indices (NAS100, US30), and Gold (XAUUSD).
Why does it say "OFF-MARKET"? This occurs during the weekend or when the broker's server time falls outside the three major session windows.
Is it a signal provider? No. It is a decision-support tool.



