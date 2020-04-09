Forex Trades Manager MT5

Advanced Risk Management and Intelligent Trading Operations



FOREX TRADES Manager is a cutting-edge tool designed for managing trading operations in the forex market, developed to provide maximum flexibility and control.

It includes advanced risk management features, such as fixed lot rsik settings, stop-loss-based percentage risk, and monetary risk allocation, allowing traders to adapt

their strategies to their individual need. With a simle and intuitive graphical interface, FOREX TRADES Manager help streamline trading operations and enhance the

overall trading experience, taking your performance to the next level.





Detailed Description of Features



Main Controls



Hide Button:

Allows you to show or hide the two main panel.

Enables or disables the secondary panel graphics.

Remove tghe EA from the Chart.

Display the current spread value of the active symbol.





Risk Management Options Percent Button: Enables risk calculation based on stop loss percentage. Lots Button: Enables fixed lot risk management, with or without stop loss. Money Button: Enables risk calculation based on a fixed monetary amount on the stop loss. Risk Box: This section contains the three editable values associated with the Percent,Lots and Money risk modes.



Order Setting Pending Entry (Price): Allows you to enter the entry price for a pending order. Stop Loss(Pips): Allows you to define the stop loss value in pips. Take Profit(Pips):

Allows you to define the take profit value in pisp.

Break Even and Position Management BrEven (+Pips): This function work in combination with ProfitForBrEven (%) and Split Position (%) to manage all market orders with a take profit. Exsample:

By activating BrEven(+Pips) and ProfitForBrEven (%), and setting BrEven to 0 while assigning a value of 70 to ProfitForBrEven (%), when the position reached 70%

of the distance to the take profit,the stop loss will be moved exactly to the entry price. If a value greater than zero is set for BrEven, the stop loss will be moved to the entry price plus the specified number of pips. With this type of trade management, you can also enable Split Position(%). When the price reached 70% of the take profit and the stop loss is moved to the break even, the position volume will be partially closed according to the specified percentage.

Manual BE and Split Buttons Red BE Buttons:

This button is active when the BrEven function is disabled. It allows you to move the stop loss to break even with a single click, provided the position is in profit. This function applies only to the current symbol. Red SP Button:

This button is active when the Split Position(%) function is disable. It allows you to partially close the position volume with a single click, provided the position is in profit. This function operates on the current symbol, and the value is set in lots (not percentage). For example, entering 0.01 will close 0.01 lots from the position on each click.



Trailing Stop Management



Defines the activation point for the trailing stop or trailing step.

When enabled together with Start Traling (pIps), for example:

Start Trailing (Pips) = 30 pips

Trailing Stop (Pips) = 20 pips

Once the price moves 30 pips in profit from the opening price(for all open market positions), the trailing stop is actived and the stop loss will be placed 20 pips from the

current price and then move tick by tick as the price advances further.

When enabled together with Star Trailing (Pips), for example:

Start Trailing = 30 pisp

Trailing Step = 20 pips

Once the price moves 30 pips in profit, the stop loss is placed 20 pips from the current price. From that point onward, each time the price moves 40 pips further in profit

relative to the stop loss, the stop loss will be repositioned again to 20 pips from ìthe current price.





Time and Market Information

Shows the local date and time of your country(not to be confused with server time).

Display the remaning time of the current candle based on selected timeframe.

Opens a small table displaying Swap Long and Swap Short value for the current symbol.





Trading Buttons

SELL: - Opens a Sell market order.

BUY: - Opens a Buy market order.

SELLSTOP: - Places a Sell Stop order.

BUYSTOP: - Places a Buy Stop order.

SELLLIMIT: - Places a Sell Limit order.

BUYLIMIT: - Places a Buy Limit order.





Position Closing Buttons

C.SELL: - Closes all Sell positions on the current symbol.

C.BUY: - Closes all Buy positions on the current symbol.

Close Symbol: - Closes all Buy and Sell positions and all pending orders for the current symbol.

Close ALL: - Closes all positions and all pending orders across all symbols.





Pending Order Expiration

Allows you to set an expiration date for a pending order before placing it.

The diplayed date and time refer to server time, which server as both the reference time and the correct format example.

Enter the expiration date in the black input box, strictly following the displayed date and time format.





Chart Navigation

Allow you to switch between different chart timeframe.

Allow you to quickly switch between selected trading pairs.

Each X buttons closes all positions and pending orders for the corresponding symbol.





Advanced Visual Trading Tools

In addition to all these features, the EA includes a system of draggable rectangles, reverse position buttons, market entry buttons and guidelines,

significantly echancing usability and providing a far superior trading experience.





Input Values

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all amrket positions when the total profit (in money) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions when the total profit ( in Pecentage) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market ppositions (in the current symbol) when the total profit (in money) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions (in the current symbol) when the total profit (in percentage) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>=0) this function allows you to close all market positions when the total loss (in money) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions when the totals loss (in percentage) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>0) this function alows you to close all market positions (in the current symbol) when the total loss (in money) exceeds the preset value.

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions (in the current symbol) when the total loss (in percentage) exceeds the preset value.

Use this function to assign a comment to each sent to the market.

Use this function to assign a magic number to each sent to the market.