Hard STP

Hard STP - Professional Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager

Transform Your Trading with Military-Grade Risk Management

Hard STP is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to eliminate the #1 reason traders fail: poor risk management. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA automatically manages your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with precision and flexibility.

🎯 Why Hard STP?

Most traders enter great trades but exit poorly. Hard STP solves this by automating your exit strategy while giving you complete control over how risk is calculated. No more emotional decisions, no more "should I move my SL?" anxiety.

🚀 Key Features

4 Intelligent Calculation Modes

Choose how you want to manage risk based on your trading style:

  1. Price Distance Mode - Fixed chart price distance (e.g., 4.0 for Gold, 0.0004 for EUR/USD) - same for all lot sizes

  2. Dollar Loss/Profit Mode - Fixed dollar amount risk/reward (e.g., $4 loss max, $8 profit target) - adjusts by lot size

  3. Balance Percentage Mode - Risk/reward as % of account balance (e.g., 2% risk, 4% reward) - professional risk management

  4. Price Percentage Mode - Percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.1% SL, 0.2% TP) - ideal for volatile markets

Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves your SL to breakeven (plus spread plus extra pips) when profit target is reached. Configurable trigger using any of the 4 calculation modes.

Advanced Trailing Stop

  • Standard Mode: Conservative profit protection

  • Aggressive Mode: Tighter trailing (70% distance, 50% step)

  • Fully customizable distance and step parameters

Smart Trade Detection

  • Works on manual trades (no SL/TP set)

  • Works on EA trades

  • Respects user modifications - if you manually change SL, Hard STP backs off

  • Magic number filtering for multi-strategy accounts

💡 Real-World Use Cases

Scalper: Use Price Distance Mode with 3-point SL, 6-point TP on Gold
Day Trader: Use Balance % Mode with 1% risk, 2% reward for consistent risk
Swing Trader: Use Dollar Loss Mode with $50 risk, $150 reward across multiple symbols
Grid Trader: Use Magic Number filtering to manage specific EA trades only

🛡️ Risk Management That Adapts

Unlike fixed-pip EAs, Hard STP understands that:

  • 0.01 lot and 1.0 lot need different SL distances for same dollar risk

  • XAUUSD and EURUSD have different pip values

  • Account balance changes require dynamic risk adjustment

📊 Technical Specifications

  • Symbols: Works on ANY symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported

  • Lot Sizes: Micro to standard accounts

  • MT5 Compatible: Uses latest MQL5 functions for reliability

  • Broker Friendly: Respects stop level requirements automatically

  • Low Resource: Minimal CPU usage, no heavy calculations

⚙️ Easy Setup

  1. Attach to any chart

  2. Select your calculation mode (Price Distance recommended for beginners)

  3. Set your risk parameters

  4. Enable/disable features as needed

  5. Done! Hard STP manages all trades automatically

🎁 What You Get

  • Complete source code (.ex5)

  • Detailed user manual (PDF)

  • Setup video tutorial

  • Parameter optimization guide

  • Lifetime updates

  • Free support via PM

✅ Perfect For

  • Traders who struggle with exit timing

  • Algorithmic traders running multiple EAs

  • Manual traders wanting automation

  • Prop firm traders needing strict risk rules

  • Anyone serious about protecting profits

🔒 Safety Features

  • User SL modification detection

  • Broker stop level validation

  • Error handling and logging

  • No martingale, no grid multiplication

  • Pure risk management - no new trades opened

💰 Investment Protection

One saved trade pays for Hard STP forever. Stop losing profits to poor exits. Stop getting stopped out by tight SLs. Start trading with confidence.

Hard STP - Because your capital deserves military-grade protection.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Always test on demo account first.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Any broker, any account type

  • Minimum deposit: No minimum (works with cent accounts)


