APEXSTRIKE AI — Smart Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5)

ApexStrike AI is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a clean, selective and rule-based trading system focused on high-probability trade scenarios on XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA uses an internal adaptive logic engine that evaluates price behavior, volatility conditions and directional confirmation, selecting only moments where the market shows a structured expansion profile.

No Grid

No Martingale

Designed for stable execution on ECN brokers and VPS environments

Purpose & Trading Logic

ApexStrike AI was developed to avoid random entries and overtrading.

Its main goal is to operate only when the market presents:

Clear volatility activation

Price progression consistency

Directional strength confirmation

Favorable market behavior

This makes ApexStrike AI suitable for traders who prefer low-frequency trading with a focus on quality over quantity.

Built-in Risk Control

ApexStrike AI includes a complete risk framework:

Fixed stop-loss control

Smart trailing logic when conditions support continuation

Flexible lot sizing options (fixed lot or dynamic sizing)

The strategy avoids aggressive exposure and maintains a controlled trade structure.

Live Results (Signal)

You can track real-time execution here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344696

Core System Components

Adaptive Entry Engine

ApexStrike AI evaluates market activity and selects only moments with structured expansion characteristics.

Direction Validation Layer

The EA confirms direction using price behavior and candle structure, avoiding entries in unstable zones.

Volatility & Expansion Filter

Continuous monitoring of range, speed and volatility to identify when price action becomes tradable.

Stable Execution Framework

Optimized for real trading conditions with variable spreads and execution differences.

Highlights

Selective trading behavior (low frequency)

Focus on high-quality setups with confirmation

Adaptive logic (not dependent on a single indicator)

Consistent execution across different brokers

Lightweight architecture (excellent for VPS)

Technical Specifications

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Ideal timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit: 200 USD (high risk)

Recommended deposit: 300 USD+

Minimum leverage: 1:50

Works on ECN brokers, VPS environments and evaluation-style accounts

No grid / no martingale / no aggressive recovery

Important Notes