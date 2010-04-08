ApexStrike AI
APEXSTRIKE AI — Smart Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5)
ApexStrike AI is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a clean, selective and rule-based trading system focused on high-probability trade scenarios on XAUUSD (Gold).
The EA uses an internal adaptive logic engine that evaluates price behavior, volatility conditions and directional confirmation, selecting only moments where the market shows a structured expansion profile.
No Grid
No Martingale
Designed for stable execution on ECN brokers and VPS environments
Purpose & Trading Logic
ApexStrike AI was developed to avoid random entries and overtrading.
Its main goal is to operate only when the market presents:
-
Clear volatility activation
-
Price progression consistency
-
Directional strength confirmation
-
Favorable market behavior
This makes ApexStrike AI suitable for traders who prefer low-frequency trading with a focus on quality over quantity.
Built-in Risk Control
ApexStrike AI includes a complete risk framework:
-
Fixed stop-loss control
-
Smart trailing logic when conditions support continuation
-
Flexible lot sizing options (fixed lot or dynamic sizing)
The strategy avoids aggressive exposure and maintains a controlled trade structure.
Live Results (Signal)
You can track real-time execution here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344696
Core System Components
Adaptive Entry Engine
ApexStrike AI evaluates market activity and selects only moments with structured expansion characteristics.
Direction Validation Layer
The EA confirms direction using price behavior and candle structure, avoiding entries in unstable zones.
Volatility & Expansion Filter
Continuous monitoring of range, speed and volatility to identify when price action becomes tradable.
Stable Execution Framework
Optimized for real trading conditions with variable spreads and execution differences.
Highlights
-
Selective trading behavior (low frequency)
-
Focus on high-quality setups with confirmation
-
Adaptive logic (not dependent on a single indicator)
-
Consistent execution across different brokers
-
Lightweight architecture (excellent for VPS)
Technical Specifications
-
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Ideal timeframe: M30
-
Minimum deposit: 200 USD (high risk)
-
Recommended deposit: 300 USD+
-
Minimum leverage: 1:50
-
Works on ECN brokers, VPS environments and evaluation-style accounts
-
No grid / no martingale / no aggressive recovery
Important Notes
-
Stop-loss is an essential part of the system
-
Days without trades are normal due to high selectivity
-
Best evaluation is done over wider time periods
-
Spread and execution differences may affect results between brokers