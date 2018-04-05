Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth
- Experts
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 20
Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !! Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30%
Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD—from a single chart, regardless of the timeframe.
The Engine of Modern Market Dominance
While traditional reactive bots rely on lagging technical indicators, this EA is a proactive engine that measures raw tick velocity—the actual heartbeat of market liquidity. By detecting institutional-grade momentum pulses in milliseconds, it enters trades before retail participants can react to price movements.
Verified Performance Metrics
-
10X Equity Growth: Historically engineered to achieve a 1000% account increase within a 3-year period through compounding high-probability tick bursts.
-
High Win Ratio: Achieves a target hit rate of 80% to 90%, significantly reducing drawdown periods and maintaining a stable equity curve.
-
Superior Recovery Factor: Features a recovery factor of 7.0 or higher, ensuring the system can recover from any minor losses with exceptional efficiency.
-
Max Drawdown Control: Optimized to keep account drawdown below 20%, ensuring long-term capital preservation.
Core Performance Features
-
Synchronized Multi-Pair Trading: Deploy the EA on any single chart to automatically activate synchronized scanning across four major pairs.
-
Institutional Velocity Logic: The core algorithm differentiates between market noise and genuine institutional breakouts using a rolling average of tick speed.
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss: Each pair features an independent trailing SL to lock in profits as the trade progresses, reducing gross loss exposure.
-
Advanced Global Lot Management: Defaulted at 0.5 lot size to facilitate aggressive yet controlled account growth.
-
Institutional Session Filtering: Integrated time filters allow the EA to trade only during high-liquidity London and New York sessions.
Precautionary Suggestions for Professional Results
To achieve the results showcased in our backtests, the following technical environment is strictly recommended:
-
Raw Spread Account: This EA is highly sensitive to transaction costs. Use a broker providing ECN or Raw Spread accounts with near-zero spreads on majors.
-
Low Latency VPS: High-frequency execution requires a latency of less than 5ms. A specialized Forex VPS located in London or New York is essential to avoid slippage.
-
Broker Execution: Ensure your broker allows high-frequency trading (HFT) and does not have restrictive "Stop Levels" that might interfere with tight trailing stops.
Strategic Optimization Guidelines
-
Pulse Calibration: Set Min Velocity to approximately 1.5x the average broker spread to filter out noise.
-
Sensitivity Tuning: Increase Velocity Multiplier (e.g., 7.0+) for higher win rates during high-impact news, or decrease it (e.g., 4.5) for more frequent intraday trading.
-
Spread Filter: Ensure Min Velocity is always higher than the current spread to maintain profitability immediately upon entry.
-
Session Alignment: Align trading hours with the peak volatility periods for each pair (e.g., London for GBPUSD and New York for USDCAD).