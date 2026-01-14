Summary Indicator Pro

Summary Indicator Pro - Professional Summary Indicator

Summary Indicator Pro is a powerful tool that combines 5 key indicators in one panel. Supports 6 languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French. Automatically analyzes trend, overbought/oversold conditions, and market volatility.

📊 KEY ADVANTAGES

  • Time saving: Analyze 5 indicators in seconds

  • Color system: Green/red/gray for quick perception

  • Multi-language: 6 interface languages

  • Flexibility: Fully customizable for any strategy

  • Simplicity: Intuitive interface

📈 DISPLAYED INDICATORS

  1. Moving Average - trend

  2. RSI - overbought/oversold conditions

  3. Bollinger Bands - volatility

  4. Stochastic - momentum

  5. ATR - volatility level

⚙️ PARAMETERS LIST

LANGUAGE AND DISPLAY SETTINGS:

  • Interface language - choice of 6 languages

  • Bullish signals color - green by default

  • Bearish signals color - red by default

  • Neutral signals color - gray by default

  • Text color - white by default

  • Font size - 10 by default

  • Font - Arial by default

  • Status panels width - 180 pixels

  • Status panels height - 22 pixels

  • Distance between label and value - 80 pixels

  • Vertical spacing between lines - 28 pixels

  • Start Y position - 20 pixels

  • Start X position - 10 pixels

INDICATOR SETTINGS:

  • MA period - 14 by default

  • MA method - SMA by default

  • Price for MA - Close by default

  • RSI period - 14 by default

  • Bollinger Bands period - 20 by default

  • BB deviation - 2.0 by default

  • Stochastic %K period - 14 by default

  • Stochastic %D period - 3 by default

  • Stochastic slowing - 3 by default

  • ATR period - 14 by default

🎯 WHO IT'S FOR

  • Beginner traders for quick learning

  • Scalpers for instant analysis

  • Swing traders for trend identification

  • International traders (6 languages)

📥 INSTALLATION

  1. Download SummaryIndicatorPro.mq5

  2. Drag onto MT5 chart

  3. Configure parameters

  4. Click OK

⚠️ WARNING: Indicator is a helper tool, not profit guarantee. Always use risk management.


More from author
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
Indicators
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   is an intelligent indicator for MetaTrader 5 that assesses the strength and direction of market trends using Fuzzy Logic principles. Instead of simple binary signals, the indicator calculates confidence levels in trend presence by analyzing multiple technical indicators simultaneously. Key Features: Fuzzy Logic Analysis : Evaluates trend strength using "Weak", "Medium", "Strong" gradations Multi-Factor Assessment : Combines data from ADX, RSI, MACD, and trading volumes Vis
Summary Signal Line
Evgeniy Kornilov
Indicators
SummarySignalLine   is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding. Key Features Composite Analysis   — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR Smoothed Signal   — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing Visual Clarity   — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish)
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review