SmartGOLD Mini

This is a feature-rich MetaTrader 4 Gold Trading EA (Expert Advisor).

It is recommended to use an investment capital of 500 USD to establish your long-term passive income.





Below are its main features:





**1. Core Trading Functionality**

- Grid Trading System

- Up to 8 grid levels

- Automatic closing and re-pending of orders when each level reaches its target





**2. Risk Management Features**

- Protection Mechanism

- No Trade Zone:

- Calculates the highest price of the past 7 days

- Avoids risks of buying at highs





**3. Technical Control Functions**

- Capital Management

- Automatic lot size calculation (based on risk percentage)

- Maximum risk control (default 0.3%)

- Lock Profit Function

- Profit target setting (e.g., $5,000)





**4. Visualization Features**

- Chart Display

- Account status (Equity, Locked Profit, Available Funds)

- Protection mechanism status





**5. Market Condition Checks**

- Uses ATR (Average True Range) filtering

- Trades only when volatility is sufficient





**🔧 Parameter Configuration**

Input Parameters (visible in MT4 Properties Window):

- Magic Number

- Protection Mechanism Switch

- Trading Session





**📈 Suitable Scenarios**

- Gold (XAUUSD) trading

- Oscillating market environments

- Medium to long-term holding

- Strict risk control requirements