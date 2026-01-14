SmartGOLD Mini
- Experts
- Fu Tak Tin
- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
This is a feature-rich MetaTrader 4 Gold Trading EA (Expert Advisor).
It is recommended to use an investment capital of 500 USD to establish your long-term passive income.
Below are its main features:
**1. Core Trading Functionality**
- Grid Trading System
- Up to 8 grid levels
- Automatic closing and re-pending of orders when each level reaches its target
**2. Risk Management Features**
- Protection Mechanism
- No Trade Zone:
- Calculates the highest price of the past 7 days
- Avoids risks of buying at highs
**3. Technical Control Functions**
- Capital Management
- Automatic lot size calculation (based on risk percentage)
- Maximum risk control (default 0.3%)
- Lock Profit Function
- Profit target setting (e.g., $5,000)
**4. Visualization Features**
- Chart Display
- Account status (Equity, Locked Profit, Available Funds)
- Protection mechanism status
**5. Market Condition Checks**
- Uses ATR (Average True Range) filtering
- Trades only when volatility is sufficient
**🔧 Parameter Configuration**
Input Parameters (visible in MT4 Properties Window):
- Magic Number
- Protection Mechanism Switch
- Trading Session
**📈 Suitable Scenarios**
- Gold (XAUUSD) trading
- Oscillating market environments
- Medium to long-term holding
- Strict risk control requirements