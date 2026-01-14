SmartGOLD Mini

This is a feature-rich MetaTrader 4 Gold Trading EA (Expert Advisor).  
It is recommended to use an investment capital of 500 USD to establish your long-term passive income.

Below are its main features:

**1. Core Trading Functionality**  
- Grid Trading System  
- Up to 8 grid levels  
- Automatic closing and re-pending of orders when each level reaches its target  

**2. Risk Management Features**  
- Protection Mechanism  
- No Trade Zone:  
  - Calculates the highest price of the past 7 days  
  - Avoids risks of buying at highs  

**3. Technical Control Functions**  
- Capital Management  
  - Automatic lot size calculation (based on risk percentage)  
  - Maximum risk control (default 0.3%)  
- Lock Profit Function  
  - Profit target setting (e.g., $5,000)  

**4. Visualization Features**  
- Chart Display  
  - Account status (Equity, Locked Profit, Available Funds)  
  - Protection mechanism status  

**5. Market Condition Checks**  
- Uses ATR (Average True Range) filtering  
- Trades only when volatility is sufficient  

**🔧 Parameter Configuration**  
Input Parameters (visible in MT4 Properties Window):  
- Magic Number  
- Protection Mechanism Switch  
- Trading Session  

**📈 Suitable Scenarios**  
- Gold (XAUUSD) trading  
- Oscillating market environments  
- Medium to long-term holding  
- Strict risk control requirements
