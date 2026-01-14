1. Overview

Risk Based Lot Panel

This panel is a practical utility designed to manage your risk effectively. It automatically calculates the ideal lot size based on your account equity and a pre-defined risk percentage, allowing you to focus entirely on price action rather than manual calculations.

2. Key Features

Smart Lot Calculation: The tool determines the precise lot size by analyzing your current equity, risk settings, and the distance to your stop loss.

Visual Trade Planning: It draws stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) lines directly on the chart, providing a clear visual of your risk-to-reward ratio before you commit to a trade.

Execution Safety: Includes a confirmation popup to prevent accidental entries, along with optional filters like maximum position limits and free margin checks.

Flexible Target Logic: You can set profit targets by percentage or a specific dollar amount. It also supports both hard (server-side) and virtual (stealth) orders.

3. Interface & Controls

Order Panel: Displays the calculated lot size in real-time with responsive Buy and Sell buttons.

Close All: A dedicated button to instantly flatten all open positions for the current symbol.

Optimization: The dashboard is designed to be lightweight, updating only when necessary to keep CPU usage at a minimum.

4. Input Parameters

[Risk Settings] InpPercent: Stop loss distance from the entry price (%).

InpAllocation: Percentage of equity to risk per trade.

InpMaxPositions: Limit for open positions per symbol (0 = unlimited).

InpUseFreeMargin: Enable/disable margin availability checks. [Order & Target Settings] InpSendHardSL/TP: Toggle whether to send orders to the broker server.

InpTPMode: Choose between percentage or monetary target modes.

InpTPValue: Your target value based on the selected mode.

5. Requirements & Setup