Aurum Rush is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system avoids overreacting to noise and does not use high-frequency approaches, focusing instead on controlled trading cycles triggered by pre-defined conditions.

Each trade is initiated within a scenario-based approach based on internal filters, price levels, and volatility context. The logic does not employ martingale, grid, or position buildup methods, ensuring predictable system behavior as market conditions change.

The advisor uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade, supporting a consistent risk management approach. This design allows for efficient operation with brokers offering market execution and adapts to various capital allocation conditions. Execution remains stable and continuous, regardless of external indicators and market noise.

The price of the EA increases based on the number of copies sold. Only few copies will be sold at this price. Next price: $199.00

Key Features

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe

Works with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

No martingale, grid, hedging

Not dependent on news, indicators, or third-party data feeds

Compatible with ECN/STP brokers with market execution

Optimal settings are already set in the parameters. Be sure to test before real trading.



The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number.

Account type - any