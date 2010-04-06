SR Volume Map

SR Volume Map displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react.
The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure.

Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.


How SR Heatmap Works

SR Volume Map analyzes recent price action and measures traded volume across different price levels. This data is visualized as a heatmap directly on the chart.

Brighter or more intense areas highlight price levels with higher trading activity. These levels often function as support or resistance, as they previously attracted significant market participation.


Key Features

  • Volume-based heatmap of support and resistance zones

  • Full range or local volume mapping

  • Instant level alerts (by clicking node lines)

  • Customizable colors

  • Show / hide option


On-Click Alerts

When enabled in the input settings, the tool provides a simple on-click alert system. Clicking a node line places an instant alert on that specific price level and triggers a notification when price is reached.
On-click alerts offer a faster, more practical alternative to the built-in MetaTrader alert system and allow monitoring price levels without constant screen watching.

Alerts are bound to price levels, not to the visual nodes used to activate them, and automatically clear when the chart timeframe is changed.


Always at Hand

SR Volume Map supports simple, structured trade planning by providing clear, volume-based context for entries, stop-loss placement, and targets.

To avoid unnecessary chart clutter, use the corner button to show or hide the volume map.


SR Volume Map is not supported in the Strategy Tester.



Recommended products
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Support and Resistance ACPG
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicators
Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicators
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
Ric
Sabina Fik
Indicators
With this indicator, you can   predict future price behavior   for a certain number of bars ahead, giving you the ability to anticipate market dynamics. The indicator draws a   forecast line , which models potential future price values based on sophisticated algorithms analyzing past data. This information can be leveraged not only for market entry and exit decisions but also for setting or adjusting stop-loss levels to better manage your positions. Application of the Forecast The data provided
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
This indicator is the most common indicator we use every day, including our most used strategies, ICT and SMC, Stop loss limits and liquidity limits that occur at the opening and closing hours of exchanges, as well as the volume of exchanges that have been worked on by Fibonacci and zooming in and out, and the most common actions you want to see automatically. Once you learn to analyze all types of trading with this indicator, I am 100% sure that you will not be able to work without this indicat
Swing daily
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Pivot Price Round
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Pivot Round Price is an indicator based on the classic Pivot Points formulas (Classic Pivots), maintaining exactly the original calculations of support, resistance, and central pivot, without changing any part of the standard mathematics used. The difference and main advantage of this indicator is that the levels are automatically adjusted to rounded prices, making visualization easier on assets with multiple decimal places and making the levels much more relevant on the actual asset chart. With
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicators
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Candle Analysis Conan
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
キャンドル分析コナン Candle Analysis Conan PRO は、 ダイナミックなフラクタルロジックとアダプティブスイング検証エンジンによって構築された、 高精度のトレンド検出と市場構造可視化システムです。 本システムは、HH（高値更新）、LL（安値更新）、および主要な構造変化をシームレスに判別し、 機関投資家レベルの明確さで市場の「本質的なリズム」を読み解くことを可能にします。 ZigZag 精度、フラクタル検証、そしてボリューム認識ロジックを統合し、 SMC（Smart Money Concept）、マーケットストラクチャー分析、 高精度のスイング分析に最適化された設計となっています。 コアエンジンモジュール（Core Engine Modules） 1. ZigZag フラクタル検出 カスタマイズ可能な Fractal_Period による高度なフラクタル認識 ノイズを抑え、構造的な転換点を確実に捉えるアダプティブ ZigZag Min_Deviation による最小変動幅の精密管理 2. トレンド確認フィルター（Trend Confirmation Filter）
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Indicators
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680 Support Resistance — Smart Market Structure Levels A clean, intelligent, and highly reliable Support & Resistance indicator built for professional traders and automated systems. Support Resistance is designed to detect true market levels using an advanced clustering algorithm that combines Fractals, ATR-based price segmentation, and multi-timeframe analysis. Instead of draw
Supreme OBV Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
5 (1)
Indicators
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
FiboPivotsIndicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
FiboPivotsIndicator is the indicator for intraday traders looking for key breakout levels and target levels on the chart. It uses automatic Fibonacci extensions and pivot points to highlight price event areas.   FiboPivotsIndicator  is a unique combination of Fibonacci extensions and pivot points for price action traders. This breakout trading tool is suitable for both trend following and swing trading strategies. Indicators such as moving averages, stochastics and RSI are well suited for this
Jabidabi Bias
Attila Csenge
Indicators
Indicator Description This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots. Features: Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest p
DailyFibs Pivot Entry Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase How This Daily Fib Pivot System Works: Core Logic: 1. Daily Direction Determination (8 AM default):    · Looks at previous day's price action    · Calculates daily pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3    · Determines if current price is above/below pivot → Bullish/Bearish    · Waits for 3-bar confirmation on H1 timeframe before locking direction 2. Once Direction is Lo
BCSpikes
Shamsul Arfeen
Indicators
Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicators
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
MTF Support Resistance with Fibo and LR Channel
Huu Hai Ngo
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Shows the start time, price level and number of touches of all S&R lines when pressing the shortcut Shift+I Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on tr
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicators
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Indicators
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to build accurate support and resistance levels based on fractals from the higher timeframe, provides you with buy and sell signals with convenient alerts. Working principle: The indicator analyzes fractal levels on the senior timeframe and displays them on your current chart. You can easily adjust the senior timeframe in the indicator properties to get maximum accuracy and consistency with your strategies. Benefits of using
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Levels StopTP
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
LEVELS (extremes, stops, takeprofits) The indicator visualizes the levels of recent price extremes. Such values are searched for by means of an internal algorithm. It does not redraw.  It is used to change stop order placement levels (done manually by the user, the indicator only visualizes the level). It can also be used for taking partial profits at opposite levels of the movement. The indicator will allow you to take most of the strong movements. You don't have to worry about exiting a positi
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Indicators
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
More from author
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Sweet Spot MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries. The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default. Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times. Key Features: Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg Sweet Spot zone
SR Volume Map MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
SR Volume Map   displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume.  It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react. The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans. Works on all symbols and timeframes. How SR Heatmap Works SR Vol
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Sweet Spot
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries. The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default. Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times. Key Features: Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg Sweet Spot zone
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review