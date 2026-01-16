Black Chameleon Scalper

Black Chameleon is built around a dynamic price-reaction model that continuously adjusts to current market behavior.

Rather than classifying the market into fixed states, the indicator focuses on:

  • Short-term price efficiency
  • Momentum shifts
  • Rapid changes in market pressure
This allows it to respond naturally to different market environments without relying on rigid classifications. 

The goal is to react efficiently as conditions evolve, capturing frequent, short-duration opportunities.

Launch Pricing Notice:

Take advantage of the launch price of $159, available for the first two weeks only.

After this period, the price will be adjusted to $319.

Adaptive Factor

This is the only parameter that directly controls the indicator's behavior:

Higher values → more aggressive adaptation, more signals
Lower values → smoother behavior, fewer and more stable signals

This allows the user to fine-tune how strongly the indicator reacts to new market conditions.

Signals and Reliability

▲ Arrow → Trade entry
𖦏 Aim symbol → Trade exit

Signals are never repainted or recalculated.

Once plotted, they remain permanently on the chart.

Success rate is calculated from:

  • Open price of the entry bar
  • To open price of the exit bar

Symbols and Timeframes 

Market compatibility:

  • Forex
  • Gold
  • Crypto
  • Indices and more

The indicator shows consistent behavior across multiple timeframes.

Recommended usage:

  • Avoid very short timeframes
  • Use M15 or higher
  • Best performance on H1

Clean and Intuitive Design

  • Designed to be easy to use for any experience level
  • No cluttered charts or unnecessary indicators
  • Only entries, exits, and essential information are displayed
  • All internal logic and complexity remain behind the scenes
