Black Chameleon Scalper

Black Chameleon is built around a dynamic price-reaction model that continuously adjusts to current market behavior. Rather than classifying the market into fixed states, the indicator focuses on:

Short-term price efficiency

Momentum shifts

Rapid changes in market pressure

This allows it to respond naturally to different market environments without relying on rigid classifications.

The goal is to react efficiently as conditions evolve, capturing frequent, short-duration opportunities. Launch Pricing Notice:



Take advantage of the launch price of $159, available for the first two weeks only. After this period, the price will be adjusted to $319.

Adaptive Factor

This is the only parameter that directly controls the indicator's behavior:





Higher values → more aggressive adaptation, more signals

Lower values → smoother behavior, fewer and more stable signals





This allows the user to fine-tune how strongly the indicator reacts to new market conditions.





Signals and Reliability

▲ Arrow → Trade entry

𖦏 Aim symbol → Trade exit





Signals are never repainted or recalculated.

Once plotted, they remain permanently on the chart. Success rate is calculated from:

Open price of the entry bar

To open price of the exit bar

Symbols and Timeframes

Market compatibility:

Forex

Gold

Crypto

Indices and more

The indicator shows consistent behavior across multiple timeframes. Recommended usage:



Avoid very short timeframes

Use M15 or higher

Best performance on H1

Clean and Intuitive Design